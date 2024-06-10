The share repurchase programme runs as from 3 June 2024 and up to and including 31 January 2025. In this period, Jyske Bank will acquire shares with a value of up to DKK 1.5 billion, cf. Corporate Announcement No. 12/2024 of 7 May 2024. The share repurchase programme is initiated and structured in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014, the so-called “Market Abuse Regulation”.
The following transactions have been made under the program:
| Number of
shares
| Average purchase
price (DKK)
| Transaction
value (DKK)
|3 June 2024
|33,781
|570.07
|19,257,388
|4 June 2024
|34,982
|553.44
|19,360,559
|6 June 2024
|36,000
|542.86
|19,543,089
|7 June 2024
|35,650
|548.18
|19,542,704
|Accumulated under the programme
|140,413
|553.39
|77,703,739
Following settlement of the transactions stated above, Jyske Bank will own a total of 140,413 of treasury shares, excluding investments made on behalf of customers and shares held for trading purposes, corresponding to 0.22% of the share capital.
In accordance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014, transactions related to the share buy-back programme are attached to this corporate announcement in detailed form.
Yours faithfully,
Jyske Bank
Contact: Birger Krøgh Nielsen, CFO, tel. +45 89 89 64 44.
