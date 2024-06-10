The share repurchase programme runs as from 3 June 2024 and up to and including 31 January 2025. In this period, Jyske Bank will acquire shares with a value of up to DKK 1.5 billion, cf. Corporate Announcement No. 12/2024 of 7 May 2024. The share repurchase programme is initiated and structured in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014, the so-called “Market Abuse Regulation”.

The following transactions have been made under the program:

Number of

shares Average purchase

price (DKK) Transaction

value (DKK) 3 June 2024 33,781 570.07 19,257,388 4 June 2024 34,982 553.44 19,360,559 6 June 2024 36,000 542.86 19,543,089 7 June 2024 35,650 548.18 19,542,704 Accumulated under the programme 140,413 553.39 77,703,739

Following settlement of the transactions stated above, Jyske Bank will own a total of 140,413 of treasury shares, excluding investments made on behalf of customers and shares held for trading purposes, corresponding to 0.22% of the share capital.

In accordance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014, transactions related to the share buy-back programme are attached to this corporate announcement in detailed form.



Yours faithfully,

Jyske Bank

Contact: Birger Krøgh Nielsen, CFO, tel. +45 89 89 64 44.

Attachment