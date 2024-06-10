Japan Ecommerce Market Report 2024, Featuring Mercari, Rakuten, Yahoo! Shopping, Demae-Can, DoorDash, Fine Dine, Uber Eats, Wolt, DiDi Mobility, GO, Jalan, Kayak and Line Taxi

Dublin, June 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Japan Ecommerce Market Opportunities Databook - 100+ KPIs on Ecommerce Verticals (Shopping, Travel, Food Service, Media & Entertainment, Technology), Market Share by Key Players, Sales Channel Analysis, Payment Instrument, Consumer Demographics - Q1 2024 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



In a significant development in the digital commerce space, Japan's e-commerce market is projected to ascend to new heights, with an anticipated Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) of US$339.6 billion by 2028. The market is poised for a steady increase with an annual growth rate of 7.76% in 2024, followed by a CAGR of 6.98% from 2024 to 2028. The country's commitment to technological advancements and a robust digital infrastructure are key drivers contributing to this impressive growth trajectory.

This report provides a detailed data centric analysis of E-commerce market dynamics, covering over 100 KPIs in Japan. It details market opportunity across key B2C verticals - Retail Shopping, Travel & Hospitality, Online Food Service, Media and Entertainment, Healthcare and Wellness, and Technology Products and Services. It provides market share by key players across key verticals along with sales channels (Platform to Consumer, Direct to Consumer, Consumer to Consumer). In addition, it provides spending pattern by payment instruments along with a snapshot of consumer behaviour in Japan.



The report also covers niche trends such as market size by live streaming engagement model and cross border purchases. It also covers ecommerce spend share by operating systems, device (mobile vs desktop) and cities. In addition, to detailed data-centric analysis, this report provides analyst commentary on key trends, drivers, strategies, and innovations in the E-commerce industry in Japan.

Companies Featured

Key Report Features

In-depth Understanding of Ecommerce Market Dynamics: Understand market opportunities and key trends along with forecast (2019-2028). Understand market dynamics through essential KPIs such as Gross Merchandise Value, Volume, and Average Value Per Transaction.

Insights into Opportunity by Ecommerce Categories: Get market dynamics by sales channel to assess emerging opportunities across various segments.

Detailed analysis of market share by key players across key Ecommerce verticals.

Insights into Opportunities across key Ecommerce verticals: Retail shopping, travel & hospitality, online food service, media and entertainment, healthcare and wellness, and technology products & services.

Develop Market Specific Strategies: Identify growth segments and target specific opportunities to formulate an Ecommerce strategy; assess market-specific key trends, drivers, and risks in the Ecommerce industry.

Get Insights into Consumer Attitude and Behaviour: Drawing from proprietary survey results, this report identifies and interprets key Ecommerce KPIs, including spend by age, gender, and income level.

Report Scope



This report provides a detailed data-driven look at the Japan Ecommerce industry, covering various segments and highlighting areas of interest across the verticals in the industry. In addition, it provides a comprehensive understanding of market dynamics and future forecast.



