UK Point of Sale Finance (including Buy Now Pay Later) Market Insight Report

This report focuses on the UK market for point of sale, or POS, finance. Also known as retail finance, in-store credit, store instalment credit or Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL), it refers to loans provided by, or on behalf of, a retailer to enable a consumer to make a specific purchase.

This new edition of the report has been updated and extended to take into account recent growth in the market and to revise the market size and growth estimates. The report quantifies the market size in loans outstanding, new lending and loan provider revenues, historical growth rates and levels of industry profitability. It segments the market between conventional POS finance and BNPL.

This report aims to answer a series of questions on the POS finance market:

How does the market work? What changes have there been recently?

What would be the impact of an interest rate rise?

Which types of retailers use it most frequently?

How does it compare with alternative and substitute forms of finance?

What role has new technology played in the market?

What is the market size and historical growth rate, in terms of total loans outstanding, new lending and lender revenues?

What are the risks to future market growth?

How does the market compare with those in other countries?

Who are the main finance providers and principals, which are most widely used by retailers, how have they performed?

In simple terms, what do they each do, who do they work for and how do they operate?

What do the leading UK retailers do - to what extent do they use this form of finance, how do usage patterns vary by sector, which providers does each use and what is the extent of churn?

Unsecured consumer credit for the purchase of specific goods or services can be split between two key segments: Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) and Point of Sale / Service (POS).

BNPL: Interest-free split payments for up to around three months, termed Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) finance. This is a relatively new part of the market having grown rapidly in the past three years.

POS: Credit agreements typically of 12 months or longer.

It includes purchases of goods from high street stores and online as well as purchases of services from medical, beauty or other providers



Many retailers choose to subsidise the cost of the credit as a promotional expenditure and offer "interest-free credit" or "zero per cent finance".



It is used by both national retail chains and independent shops, most commonly in the home and furniture, jewellery and electricals sectors.

Loans are generally set up as personal loans, not secured on the asset and without a lease arrangement.

Interest-free loans are generally for 3-12 months with an APR of 0% (i.e. no additional fees are charged)

Charged-for loans are generally for periods of 12-60 months. Where interest is charged, an APR of 15-20% being typical.

Key Topics Covered:

About the Market

Legal structure of POS finance solutions

Definition of credit

Interest-free exemption

Section 75

Summary

Market structure - POS

Role of retailers

POS products

Interest options

Interest-free subsidies

Payment arrangements and risk

Who offers POS finance? Conventional POS finance via physical stores Conventional POS finance via E-Commerce sites Conventional POS finance via medical and other professional practices Total conventional POS

Local case study: Salisbury

Adjacent markets include store cards and credit accounts

Store cards and credit accounts

Credit cards

Personal loans

Car finance

Small business POS

Market structure -BNPL

Customers

BNPL products

Lending decisions

Market entrants and other developments

Customers

Regulation of POS / BNPL

Regulatory requirements

Obtaining FCA authorisations

Changes to regulation

Market size and growth

Market size by loan books

Market size by volume of new lending

Market size by volume of lender revenues

Segmentation

Impact of BNPL on conventional POS

Market drivers

GDP

Retail sales

Internet retail

Consumer confidence

Credit card penetration and spending

Consumer borrowing

Interest rates

POS loan books as a proportion of retail sales

Lender yields

Impairment rates

Forecasts

Key drivers

Economic growth

Inflation and interest rates

Retail sales

Consumer borrowing

Impact of regulation of BNPL

POS market forecast

Market size by volume of new lending

Market size by loan books

Market size by volume of lender revenues

Market risks

Deterioration in UK economic performance

Significant interest rate rises

Other market risk factors

Competitive risk: Amazon

Competitive landscape

Overall market shares by lender

Finance penetration rate by sectors and leading retailers

Company Coverage:

ApptoPay

Auto Serve Finance Limited,

Azule Limited

Barclays Partner

Caledonian Consumer Finance

Carnegie Consumer Finance

Clearpay

Close Brothers Retail Finance

Deko

Divido Financial Services Ltd.

First Senior Finance Limited

Funeral Safe

Hitachi Capital

Home Retail Group

Ikano

Laybuy Holdings

Lending Works Limited

NewDay

OMNI Capital Retail Finance Ltd

Pay Later Financial Services (Fly Now Pay Later)

Paybreak Limited (afforditNOW)

PayitMonthly Limited

Payment Assist

PayPal

Paysafe Financial Services

Premium Credit

Propensio Finance

Rematch Credit (DivideBuy)

Secure Trust (V Retail Finance)

Shawbrook Bank

Shop Direct

Snap Finance Ltd. (Pay Weekly)

Social Money Ltd (Paylr)

Specialist Lending Ltd (Duologi)

Splitpay

Tabeo Broker

Tymit Limited

Wesleyan Bank





