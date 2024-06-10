Acetonitrile Global Strategic Business Report 2024-2030: Intense Focus on Increasing Production of Cereals and Grains to Drive Demand for Acetonitrile in Agrochemicals

Dublin, June 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Acetonitrile - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Acetonitrile is estimated at US$284 Million in 2023 and is projected to reach US$402.3 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.



Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Acetonitrile Solvent segment, which is expected to reach US$281 Million by 2030 with a CAGR of 4.6%. The Acetonitrile Derivative segment is also set to grow at 4.1% CAGR over the next 8 years.

Key Market Trends & Drivers:

Strong Rise in Pharmaceutical Sales to Drive Demand for Acetonitrile

Growing Penetration of Generic Drugs Augments Market Prospects

Sustained Increase in Drug R&D Spending to Drive Acetonitrile Market

Growing Urban and Middle Class Population

Increase in Healthcare Spending Bodes Well for Acetonitrile Market

Agrochemicals: An Established End-Use Sector for Acetonitrile

Growing Agricultural Chemicals Market Propels the Demand for Oleate Esters

With Population Growing and Demand for Food Rising, the Need to Increase Agriculture Yield Drives Demand for Acetonitrile

Intense Focus on Increasing Production of Cereals and Grains to Drive Demand for Acetonitrile in Agrochemicals

Rising Demand for High Performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC) Systems to Drive the Market for Acetonitrile

Genomics Segment Exhibits Fastest Growth Rate

Increasing Demand of Acetonitrile in Oil Extraction

Inflated Oil Prices Drive Global Capital Expenditure

Banking on the Rise of Electronics Manufacturing, the Acetonitrile Market Set to Grow

Shift towards Lightweight Vehicles Bodes Well for Acetonitrile Market

Select Competitors (Total 79 Featured):

AnQore

Asahi Kasei Corporation.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

Filo Chemical, Inc.

GFS Chemicals, Inc.

Honeywell International Inc.

INEOS Group

Neuchem

Nova Molecular Technologies, Inc.

Runa Chemicals Pvt. Ltd.

Spectrum Chemical Mfg. Corp.

Tedia Company, Inc.

Key Topics Covered:



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

A Prelude to Acetonitrile

Competitive Landscape

Acetonitrile - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)

Global Economic Update

Global Market Prospects and Outlook

Growing End-use Markets Drive the Global Acetonitrile Market

Region Analysis

Pharmaceutical Industry Posts Fastest CAGR

Recent Market Activity

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

World Acetonitrile Market Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2030

World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Acetonitrile by Geographic Region - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2023 through 2030 and % CAGR

World Historic Review for Acetonitrile by Geographic Region - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2022 and % CAGR

World 16-Year Perspective for Acetonitrile by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 2014, 2024 & 2030

World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Solvent by Geographic Region - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2023 through 2030 and % CAGR

World Historic Review for Solvent by Geographic Region - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2022 and % CAGR

World 16-Year Perspective for Solvent by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Years 2014, 2024 & 2030

World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Derivative by Geographic Region - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2023 through 2030 and % CAGR

World Historic Review for Derivative by Geographic Region - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2022 and % CAGR

World 16-Year Perspective for Derivative by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 2014, 2024 & 2030

World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Pharmaceuticals by Geographic Region - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2023 through 2030 and % CAGR

World Historic Review for Pharmaceuticals by Geographic Region - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2022 and % CAGR

World 16-Year Perspective for Pharmaceuticals by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 2014, 2024 & 2030

World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Analytical Industry by Geographic Region - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2023 through 2030 and % CAGR

World Historic Review for Analytical Industry by Geographic Region - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2022 and % CAGR

World 16-Year Perspective for Analytical Industry by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Years 2014, 2024 & 2030

World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Agrochemicals by Geographic Region - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2023 through 2030 and % CAGR

World Historic Review for Agrochemicals by Geographic Region - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2022 and % CAGR

World 16-Year Perspective for Agrochemicals by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Years 2014, 2024 & 2030

World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Extraction by Geographic Region - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2023 through 2030 and % CAGR

World Historic Review for Extraction by Geographic Region - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2022 and % CAGR

World 16-Year Perspective for Extraction by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Years 2014, 2024 & 2030

World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Other Applications by Geographic Region - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2023 through 2030 and % CAGR

World Historic Review for Other Applications by Geographic Region - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2022 and % CAGR

World 16-Year Perspective for Other Applications by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Years 2014, 2024 & 2030

