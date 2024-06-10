|To
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S
|Executive Management
Bernstorffsgade 40
DK-1577 København V
www.rd.dk
Telephone +45 7012 5300
10 June 2024
Company Announcement No 43/2024
Prepayments, Realkredit Danmark A/S
Pursuant to §24 of the Capital Markets Act, Realkredit Danmark A/S hereby publishes prepayments as of Friday 7 June 2024. Please find the data in the attached file.
The information will also be available on www.rd.dk.
Yours sincerely
The Executive Management
Any additional questions should be addressed to Hella Gebhardt Rønnebæk, Chief Analyst, phone +45 4513 2068.
Attachments