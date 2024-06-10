Global Platinum Mining Industry Report 2024: South Africa will Remain the World's Largest Supplier of Platinum, with Production Expected to Reach 4.5moz by 2030

Dublin, June 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Platinum Mining to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global platinum production is expected to decline by 1.5% to 6,092.9 thousand ounces (koz) in 2024, owing primarily to declines in output from Russia and South Africa, while there will be higher output from the US. However, global production is expected to recover in 2025, with a forecast growth rate of 3.6% to reach 6.3moz, linked to ongoing expansion at the Two Rivers mine in South Africa as well as the commencement of the Mareesburg project in 2025. South Africa, Russia, Zimbabwe, Canada and the US are the world's top five producers of platinum, accounting for 96% or 5.9 million ounces (moz) of the global share in 2023.

The 'Global Platinum Mining to 2030' provides a comprehensive coverage on the global platinum industry. It provides historical and forecast data on platinum production by country, production by company, reserves by country, world platinum prices and platinum consumption.

The report also includes a demand drivers section providing information on factors that are affecting the global platinum industry. It further profiles major platinum producers, information on the major active, planned and exploration projects by region.



Looking ahead, global platinum production is expected to increase at a 1.3% annual compound growth rate (CAGR) to 6.6moz by 2030. South Africa will remain the world's largest supplier of platinum, with production expected to reach 4.5moz by 2030. In addition, production in Canada, Zimbabwe, Russia, and the US will contribute to growth.

The report contains an overview of the global platinum mining industry including key demand driving factors affecting the global platinum mining industry. It provides detailed information on reserves, reserves by country, production, production by country, production by company, major operating mines, competitive landscape, major exploration and development projects.

