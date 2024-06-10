Global Cryogenic Equipment Report 2024: With Cryogenics Finding Increased Adoption in Medical Applications, Cryogenic Tanks Market Poised for Growth

Dublin, June 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cryogenic Equipment - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Nitrogen-based Cryogenic Equipment segment, which is expected to reach US$7.2 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 6.7%. The Oxygen-based Cryogenic Equipment segment is also set to grow at 5.2% CAGR over the next 8 years.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $2.8 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 7.5% CAGR to reach $3.1 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Key Market Trends & Drivers:

Myriad Applications of Cryogenics Presents Growth Opportunity for Cryogenic Equipment Market

Growing Role of Cryogenics in Industrial Manufacturing Fosters Growth in Cryogenic Equipment Market

Metal Processing Industry Emerges as a Major End-Use Market for Cryogenic Equipment

Widespread Use of Cryogenic Technology for Food Processing and Preservation to Boost Market Prospects Cryogrinding Preserving Fresh Produce Freezing Food

Rising Importance of Cryogenic Gases for Improving Quality of Foods

Liquid Nitrogen Takes the Icing on Cakes and Bakes

Enhancing Shelf Life of Products: A Key Advantage

Cryogenic Food Freezing Taps Benefits of Liquid Nitrogen Vis-a-vis other Gases

Helium based Cryogenic Auto-fill Equipment - A Growing Market Segment

Cryogenic Tanks for Regulating Temperature in Cold Storage Chains

Rising Demand for LNG Drives Demand for Cryogenic Tanks

Shift Towards Renewable Energy Enhances Importance of Cryogenic Energy Storage System, Driving Market Growth

Cryogenics and Superconductivity for Affordable Energy Storage and Generation

Worldwide Steel Production Trends Impact Cryogenic Tanks Market

With Cryogenics Finding Increased Adoption in Medical Applications, Cryogenic Tanks Market Poised for Growth

Rising Importance of Cryogenic Tanks for Fast Biological Sample Preservation and Rapid Vaccine Freezing

Increasing Role of Cryogenic Equipment in Electronics Industry to Spur Growth

Growing Demand for Liquid Oxygen to Fuel Growth in Cryogenic Tanks Market

Surge in Demand for Medical Oxygen Amidst the COVID-19 Pandemic Fuels Market Prospects

Market to Benefit from Rising Use of Liquid Oxygen in Water Treatment

Growing Use of Cryogenic Tanks in Space Technology

Cryogenic Applications for Mars Missions

Introduction of Newer Technologies in Space Systems Bodes Well for Cryogenic Tanks Market

Robotic Refueling Mission 3 (RRM3)

Growing Need for Transportation Tanks for Cryogenic Liquids: A Major Growth Opportunity

Technological Innovations and Advancements

CryoHub Innovation Project

Air Products Showcases Sophisticated Solutions for Cryogenic Food Processing

HAL Delivers Large-sized Cryogenic Propellant Tank to ISRO

Using Optimal Control to Cut Energy Consumption & Carbon Emission of Cryogenic Refrigerators

Hermetic Shield Addresses Parasitic Heating Issues in Cryogen-free Dilution Refrigerators

Researchers Eye on Cryogenic Energy Storage to Push Renewable Energy Generation and Balance Power Grid

Cryogenics to Preserve Human Corpse for Probable Revival in Near Future

Space Odyssey Dream with Exciting Developments in Cryogenic Fluid Management

Key Topics Covered:



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

Cryogenic Equipment - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)

A Prelude to Cryogenic Equipment

Global Market Prospects and Outlook

Steadfast Demand for Liquid & Medical Gases to Drive the Cryogenic Equipment Market Post COVID-19 Pandemic

Global Cryogenic Equipment Market: Prominent Drivers & Restraints

Cryogenic Tanks Reign Supreme in Cryogenic Equipment Market

Liquid Nitrogen Emerges as the Leading Segment

LNG Segment to Witness the Fastest Growth

Asia-Pacific Dominates the Cryogenic Equipment Market

Energy and Power Sector to Dominate the Cryogenic Equipment Market

An Insight into the Use of Cryogenic Equipment in Other Industries

Metallurgy Industries

Chemicals

Automotive and Mechanical Engineering

Food Industry

Construction Industry

Medicine and Pharmaceutics

Defense Industries and Space Advancements

Oil and Gas Industry

Other Industries

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

