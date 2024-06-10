Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc
Net Asset Value
Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc announces that as at 31 May 2024 the unaudited net asset value of the Ordinary shares was approximately 45.5 pence per share.
The net asset value is stated excluding a final dividend of 1.8 pence per share and a special dividend of 3.6p which will be paid on 27 June 2024 to those shareholders on the register on 31 May 2024.
Rachel Peat
Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited
Tel: +44 (0)80 0316 2067
LEI: 213800BW27BKJCI35L17