Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc

Net Asset Value

Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc announces that as at 31 May 2024 the unaudited net asset value of the Ordinary shares was approximately 45.5 pence per share.

The net asset value is stated excluding a final dividend of 1.8 pence per share and a special dividend of 3.6p which will be paid on 27 June 2024 to those shareholders on the register on 31 May 2024.

