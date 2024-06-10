LAVA Announces Annual Meeting of Shareholders

UTRECHT, The Netherlands and PHILADELPHIA, June 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LAVA Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ: LVTX, “LAVA”), a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company focused on developing its proprietary Gammabody® platform of bispecific gamma delta T cell engagers, today announced the annual general meeting of shareholders will take place on Wednesday, June 19, 2024 at 2:00 pm CEST.

All relevant documents and information relating to the annual general meeting, including the notice and agenda for the annual general meeting, are available in the “Investors” section of LAVA’s website (www.lavatherapeutics.com) under “Annual Meeting.” The documents will also be made available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Shareholders who wish to attend the meeting should register as described in the notice and agenda for the annual general meeting.

About LAVA Therapeutics

LAVA Therapeutics N.V. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company focused on advancing its proprietary Gammabody® platform to develop a portfolio of bispecific gamma-delta T cell engagers for the potential treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. The Company utilizes bispecific antibodies engineered to selectively kill cancer cells by triggering Vγ9Vδ2 (Vgamma9 Vdelta2) T cell antitumor effector functions upon cross-linking to tumor-associated antigens.

A Phase 1/2a dose escalation study (NCT05369000) to evaluate the lead program, LAVA-1207, in patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) is actively enrolling in Europe and the United States in a study evaluating monotherapy and with interleukin-2 (IL-2). The Company is expanding the Phase 1/2a study to include a combination arm with KEYTRUDA®(pembrolizumab) through a clinical collaboration with Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, USA. The Company licensed PF-08046052 (formerly LAVA-1223) to Pfizer Inc. for clinical development and commercialization. The pipeline also includes several pre-clinical programs. For more information, please visit www.lavatherapeutics.com, and follow us on LinkedIn, X, and YouTube.

KEYTRUDA® is a registered trademark of Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp., a subsidiary of Merck & Co. LLC, Rahway, NJ, USA

Gammabody® is a registered trademark of LAVA Therapeutics N.V.

