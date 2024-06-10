Centessa Pharmaceuticals Strengthens Executive Leadership with Appointment of John Crowley CPA, as Chief Financial Officer and Gregory Weinhoff MD MBA, as Chief Business Officer

BOSTON and LONDON, June 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: CNTA), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that aims to discover and develop medicines that are transformational for patients, today announced that John Crowley CPA, has been appointed Chief Financial Officer, and Gregory Weinhoff MD MBA, former Chief Financial Officer, has been appointed to the newly created role of Chief Business Officer, effective June 10, 2024.



“With all three of our core programs in the clinic, we believe we have solidified a strong foundation and are poised for our next exciting chapter as a company. To best position Centessa for this pivotal time, we’ve added key new talent to lead our finance organization and have enhanced our strategic focus on business development,” said Saurabh Saha MD PhD, Chief Executive Officer of Centessa. “We are thrilled to welcome John to our executive leadership team. John is a seasoned life sciences financial executive with deep technical knowledge and experience in driving financial strategy, operations and planning. He will be an invaluable asset as we work to further advance our programs and maintain a strong financial framework for our company.”

Dr. Saha continued, “We also look forward to leveraging Greg’s extensive business development experience in the newly created role of Chief Business Officer. Greg’s experience developing strategic industry partnerships will be important toward our goal of bringing our transformative medicines to patients in need. I am excited for the path ahead and look forward to working with John, Greg and the rest of the team as we transition into our next chapter.”

John Crowley CPA, Chief Financial Officer

Mr. Crowley brings over 20 years of global finance and operational experience in the life sciences industry to Centessa. He most recently served as Chief Financial Officer of Fusion Pharmaceuticals prior to its acquisition by AstraZeneca in June 2024. He also served as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Merus, Inc. Prior to Merus, Mr. Crowley served as the Corporate Senior Vice President, Corporate Controller and Chief Accounting Officer of Charles River Laboratories, Inc. Previously, Mr. Crowley held senior corporate finance positions at Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and Sunovion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., where he supported several commercial launches, financings, and business development transactions in rapidly growing companies. Mr. Crowley is a Certified Public Accountant and graduated Summa Cum Laude from Babson College with BS degrees in both Economics and Accountancy.

Greg Weinhoff MD MBA, Chief Business Officer

Dr. Weinhoff served as Chief Financial Officer of Centessa from March 2021 to June 2024. He brings over 20 years of business development experience to the newly created position of Chief Business Officer. Prior to Centessa, Dr. Weinhoff was co-founder, director and chief financial and business officer of Arvelle Therapeutics B.V., which was acquired by Angelini Pharma in 2021. While with Arvelle, he led the asset identification and in-licensing of cenobamate, a novel anti-seizure medicine. Prior to Arvelle, Dr. Weinhoff served as Chief Financial Officer at Axovant Sciences, Inc., where he led financial functions and the execution of several private and public financings. Before Axovant, Dr. Weinhoff spent 15 years as an early-stage healthcare venture capitalist at CHL Medical Partners, where he was founding CEO of Amicus Therapeutics and his firm was the sole Series A investor. Dr. Weinhoff holds an MD from Harvard Medical School, an MBA from Harvard Business School and an AB in economics from Harvard College. Prior to graduate school, Dr. Weinhoff was a financial analyst in Morgan Stanley & Co.’s healthcare corporate finance group.

About Centessa Pharmaceuticals

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that aims to discover and develop medicines that are transformational for patients. Our most advanced programs include a hemophilia program, an orexin agonist program for the treatment of narcolepsy and other sleep-wake disorders, and an immuno-oncology program focused on our LockBody® technology platform. We operate with the conviction that each of our programs has the potential to change the current treatment paradigm and establish a new standard of care. For more information, visit www.centessa.com, which does not form part of this release.

