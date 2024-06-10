Nurix Therapeutics to Host a Webcast and Conference Call to Discuss Data from the Ongoing Phase 1 Clinical Trial of NX-5948 Being Presented at the European Hematology Association Congress (EHA2024)

SAN FRANCISCO, June 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: NRIX), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing targeted protein modulation drugs designed to treat patients with cancer and inflammatory diseases, today announced that the company will host a webcast and conference call at 9:00 a.m., ET, on Sunday, June 16, 2024, to discuss data from the ongoing Phase 1 clinical trial of NX-5948 that will be presented in an oral session at the European Hematology Association Congress in Madrid, Spain.



The oral presentation at EHA2024 will summarize updated data from the ongoing Phase 1a/b study of NX-5948 in heavily pretreated patients with relapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and non-Hodgkin lymphoma, including patients with BTK inhibitor resistance mutations and CNS involvement.

Details of the webcast and conference call are as follows:

Date and time: Sunday, June 16, 9:00 a.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. CEST

Access details: The live webcast will be accessible on the Events and Presentations page in the Investors section of the company’s website here. To participate in the live conference call, please pre-register online here. A replay of the webcast and call will be archived on the Nurix website for approximately 30 days after the event.

Details of the oral presentation at EHA2024 are as follows:

Title: Latest results from an ongoing first-in-human Phase 1a/b study of NX-5948, a selective Bruton’s tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader, in patients with relapsed/refractory CLL and other B-cell malignancies.

Session: s445 Novel therapies in relapsed and refractory CLL and hairy cell leukemia

Session Date and Time: Sunday, June 16, 11:30 a.m. – 12:45 p.m. CEST

Location: Hall Velasquez

Presenter: Dr. Kim Linton

Abstract #: S155

About NX-5948

NX-5948 is an investigational, orally bioavailable, brain penetrant, small molecule degrader of BTK. NX-5948 is currently being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in patients with relapsed or refractory B cell malignancies. Nurix has previously reported that NX-5948 is highly potent against a range of tumor cell lines that are resistant to current BTK inhibitor therapies, an important consideration in heavily pretreated CLL/SLL patient populations. Additional information on the ongoing clinical trial can be accessed at clinicaltrials.gov (NCT05131022).

About Nurix

Nurix Therapeutics is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of innovative small molecules and antibody therapies based on the modulation of cellular protein levels as a novel treatment approach for cancer, inflammatory conditions, and other challenging diseases. Leveraging extensive expertise in E3 ligases together with proprietary DNA-encoded libraries, Nurix has built DELigase, an integrated discovery platform, to identify and advance novel drug candidates targeting E3 ligases, a broad class of enzymes that can modulate proteins within the cell. Nurix’s drug discovery approach is to either harness or inhibit the natural function of E3 ligases within the ubiquitin-proteasome system to selectively decrease or increase cellular protein levels. Nurix’s wholly owned, clinical stage pipeline includes targeted protein degraders of Bruton’s tyrosine kinase, a B-cell signaling protein, and inhibitors of Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene B, an E3 ligase that regulates activation of multiple immune cell types including T cell and NK cells. Nurix is headquartered in San Francisco, California. For additional information visit http://www.nurixtx.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. Any statements contained herein that do not describe historical facts, including, but not limited to, statements regarding Nurix’s intention to present and discuss updated NX-5948 clinical trial data at and in connection with EHA2024, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, the risks described under the heading “Risk Factors” in Nurix’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended February 29, 2024, and subsequent filings with the SEC. Any of these risks and uncertainties could materially and adversely affect Nurix’s business and results of operations, which could, in turn, have a significant and adverse impact on Nurix’s stock price. Nurix cautions you not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Nurix undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, events or circumstances after the date they were made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

