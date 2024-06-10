Global Lead Mining Outlook to 2030: Steady Production Amidst Fluctuating Conditions

Dublin, June 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Lead Mining to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The "Global Lead Mining to 2030" provides a comprehensive coverage on the global lead industry. It provides historical and forecast data on lead production by country, production by company, reserves by country and world lead prices. The report also includes a demand drivers section providing information on factors that are affecting the global lead industry. It further profiles major lead producers, information on the major active, development and exploration projects.



Global lead production is expected to remain flat in 2023, with a 0.6% increase over 2022, reaching 4,522.1kt. The major factors influencing global lead mine production in 2023 were lower production from Australia due to heavy rainfalls and planned lower grades mined from the largest mines.

Furthermore, the placement of Ireland's Tara mine in care and maintenance, combined with lower grades mined at Sweden's Boliden Area Mines and lower throughput at Lundin Mining's Zinkgruvan mine in Q2 2023, impacted production. However, increases in production from China, Turkey, Mexico, and Brazil will partially offset decreases elsewhere.



Report Scope



The report contains an overview of the global lead mining industry including key demand driving factors affecting the global lead mining industry. It provides detailed information on reserves, reserves by country, production, production by country, production by company, major operating mines, competitive landscape, major exploration and development projects.



Company Coverage:

Vedanta Resources

Glencore

South32

Teck Resources

Industrias Penoles

Newmont Corp

Boliden AB

Key Topics Covered:

Overview

Lead Reserves

Lead Production

Lead Prices

Major Active Mines

Major Development Projects

Major Exploration Projects

Competitive Landscape

Demand Drivers

Appendix

