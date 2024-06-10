Global Automotive Robotics Industry Report 2024: Cartesian Robotics Segment is Set to Grow at 8.1% CAGR Over the Next 8 Years

Dublin, June 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Robotics - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Automotive Robotics is estimated at US$12.1 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$22.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.



Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Articulated Robotics segment, which is expected to reach US$10.6 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 8.4%. The Cartesian Robotics segment is also set to grow at 8.1% CAGR over the next 8 years.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $3.7 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 7.6% CAGR to reach $3.8 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Key Questions Answered:

How is the Global Automotive Robotics Market expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030?

Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as ABB Group, Comau SpA, DENSO Wave, Inc., and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Select Competitors Featured:

ABB Group

Comau SpA

DENSO Wave, Inc.

FANUC Corporation

Kawasaki Robotics (USA), Inc.

KUKA AG

Nachi Robotic Systems, Inc.

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

Seiko Epson Corporation

Yaskawa Electric Corporation

Why You Should Buy This Report:

Detailed Market Analysis: Access a thorough analysis of the Global Automotive Robotics Market, covering all major geographic regions and market segments.

Competitive Insights: Get an overview of the competitive landscape, including the market presence of major players across different geographies.

Future Trends and Drivers: Understand the key trends and drivers shaping the future of the Global Automotive Robotics Market.

Actionable Insights: Benefit from actionable insights that can help you identify new revenue opportunities and make strategic business decisions.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 201 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $12.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $22.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.1% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Global Economic Update

Automotive Robotics - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2020 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2020 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Robotics by Geographic Region - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2023 through 2030 and % CAGR

World Historic Review for Automotive Robotics by Geographic Region - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2022 and % CAGR

World 16-Year Perspective for Automotive Robotics by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets for Years 2014, 2024 & 2030

World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Articulated by Geographic Region - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2023 through 2030 and % CAGR

World Historic Review for Articulated by Geographic Region - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2022 and % CAGR

World 16-Year Perspective for Articulated by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2014, 2024 & 2030

World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cartesian by Geographic Region - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2023 through 2030 and % CAGR

World Historic Review for Cartesian by Geographic Region - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2022 and % CAGR

World 16-Year Perspective for Cartesian by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2014, 2024 & 2030

World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cylindrical by Geographic Region - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2023 through 2030 and % CAGR

World Historic Review for Cylindrical by Geographic Region - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2022 and % CAGR

World 16-Year Perspective for Cylindrical by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2014, 2024 & 2030

World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for SCARA by Geographic Region - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2023 through 2030 and % CAGR

World Historic Review for SCARA by Geographic Region - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2022 and % CAGR

World 16-Year Perspective for SCARA by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2014, 2024 & 2030

World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Other Robot Types by Geographic Region - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2023 through 2030 and % CAGR

World Historic Review for Other Robot Types by Geographic Region - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2022 and % CAGR

World 16-Year Perspective for Other Robot Types by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2014, 2024 & 2030

World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Controller by Geographic Region - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2023 through 2030 and % CAGR

World Historic Review for Controller by Geographic Region - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2022 and % CAGR

World 16-Year Perspective for Controller by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2014, 2024 & 2030

World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Robotics Arm by Geographic Region - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2023 through 2030 and % CAGR

World Historic Review for Robotics Arm by Geographic Region - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2022 and % CAGR

World 16-Year Perspective for Robotics Arm by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2014, 2024 & 2030

World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for End Effector by Geographic Region - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2023 through 2030 and % CAGR

World Historic Review for End Effector by Geographic Region - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2022 and % CAGR

World 16-Year Perspective for End Effector by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2014, 2024 & 2030

World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Other Components by Geographic Region - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2023 through 2030 and % CAGR

World Historic Review for Other Components by Geographic Region - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2022 and % CAGR

World 16-Year Perspective for Other Components by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Years 2014, 2024 & 2030

World Automotive Robotics Market Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2030



