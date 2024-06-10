Geojam Partners With Palm Tree Music Festival for Immersive Jam Token Experiences

New York, NY, June 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Geojam, the pioneering SocialFi and AI platform, announced an exciting new partnership with Palm Tree Music Festival, the globally renowned experiential events company. This collaboration will integrate Geojam's innovative token-gated experiences, powered by the JAM token, into Palm Tree Music Festival's immersive, world-class festivals and events.

The partnership kicks off at the flagship Palm Tree Festival in the Hamptons on June 22nd. Headlined by Swedish House Mafia, Kygo, Sofi Tukker, Purple Disco Machine, and more, this premier music experience will offer JAM token holders exclusive VIP access and exclusive activations courtesy of the Geojam ecosystem, with goal of expanding across the more of Palm Tree Crew’s events.

Palm Tree Crew curates immersive festivals, concerts, brand activations, and cultural happenings all over the world. With a big community in music, art, fashion, and more, Palm Tree Crew creates environments that bring people together through experiences and community engagement.

"Palm Tree Music Festival creates unique, memorable experiences that bring people together through the power of events and community," said Karan Ram of Palm Tree Crew. "Integrating Geojam's revolutionary ecosystem allows us to take that mission to a new level. We're excited to join forces as we continue expanding globally."

The Geojam x Palm Tree Festival Hamptons collaboration aligns two pioneers united in pushing the boundaries of community experiences. Upcoming international events and festival destinations will incorporate Geojam's utility token, allowing JAM holders to access VIP areas, unique activations, immersive social environments, and much more.

"Palm Tree Music Festival is the perfect partner to showcase the JAM token's capabilities for once-in-a-lifetime experiences," said Sarah Figueroa, CEO and co-founder of Geojam. "We're just scratching the surface of bringing these immersive, tokenized environments into the real world at a massive scale, and our 'Got JAM' marketing campaign is ensuring everyone is aware of the incredible experiences and utility unlocked by the JAM token."

This collaboration at the Hamptons festival provides an ideal opportunity for Geojam mobile app users to start their MyFestival Rewind, an AI-driven, personalized festival recap video. The app seamlessly integrates with real-world festivals and events. Geojam recently introduced this innovative feature to turn festival experiences into unforgettable, personalized, and shareable memories.

Visit Geojam's Palm Tree Music Festival activation to sign up for MyFestival Rewind, allowing you to capture and share your festival journey. All participants will be entered for a chance to win tickets to the next Palm Tree Festival, including a VIP table experience hosted by Geojam. While there, cool off with refreshments and get ready to make the most of your festival memories with Geojam.

With an ostensible Palm Tree Crew x Geojam partnership, JAM token holders can expect to receive VIP access, lifetime passes, and more.

Geojam:

Website: https://geojam.com/

Twitter (X): https://twitter.com/geojamofficial

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/geojamofficial/

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@geojamofficial

Telegram: https://t.me/geojamofficial

Email Signup: http://eepurl.com/hhyaMH

Palm Tree Festival:

Website: https://www.palmtreemusicfestival.com/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/palmtreefestival

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@palmtreecrew



