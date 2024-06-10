LGI Homes Opens New Community in San Antonio Market

SAN ANTONIO, Texas, June 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ: LGIH) today announced the commencement of sales in Lytle, Texas at the new Rosewood Estates community. Located just minutes from I-35, Rosewood Estates provides upgraded, yet affordable homes with convenient access to major employers and more in San Antonio.



“Our mission at LGI Homes is to provide our customers with an affordable path to homeownership. We’ve provided that and more at Rosewood Estates,” said Roger Villa, Vice President of Sales for LGI Homes. “At Rosewood Estates, customers can purchase a home for less than they are paying in rent, and the quality of these homes are unmatched. All of the homes here come with an array of upgrades included in the price – we truly offer the best value in all of San Antonio.”

Homes at Rosewood Estates range from two to five-bedroom floor plans with 999 to 2,118 square feet. A variety of open floor plans with spacious family rooms, private master bedrooms and unbelievable upgrades are found at Rosewood Estates. Each home will feature the CompleteHome™ package which includes professional front yard landscaping, granite countertops a full suite of stainless steel appliances, wood cabinets, Wi-Fi-enabled garage door openers, double-pane windows and so much more.

Residents of this new community will enjoy access to exceptional amenities located in the community. Amenities coming soon to Rosewood Estates will include a soccer field, walking paths, playgrounds, picnic pavilion, zip line, open green space and a splash pad.

Move-in ready inventory and $0 down payment options are available at Rosewood Estates. Homes start in the $230s. For additional information or to schedule a tour, interested homebuyers are encouraged to call (833) 690-1207 ext 304 or visit LGIHomes.com/RosewoodEstates.

About LGI Homes, Inc.

Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes, Inc. is a pioneer in the homebuilding industry, successfully applying an innovative and systematic approach to the design, construction and sale of homes across 36 markets in 21 states. As one of America’s fastest growing companies, LGI Homes has closed over 70,000 homes since its founding in 2003 and has delivered profitable financial results every year. Nationally recognized for its quality construction and exceptional customer service, LGI Homes was named to Newsweek’s list of the World’s Most Trustworthy Companies. LGI Homes’ commitment to excellence extends to its more than 1,000 employees, earning the Company numerous workplace awards at the local, state and national level, including the Top Workplaces USA 2023 Award. For more information about LGI Homes and its unique operating model focused on making the dream of homeownership a reality for families across the nation, please visit the Company’s website at www.lgihomes.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Rachel Eaton

(281) 362-8998 ext. 2560

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b3820d6f-ab96-4acd-89e9-a21720da201b

