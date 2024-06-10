LifeSci Capital Announces Senior Appointments of Mikhail Keyserman CMT CFTe and Jared Sender MD MBA to Strengthen Investment Banking Team

NEW YORK, June 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LifeSci Capital LLC, a research-driven investment bank focused on the life sciences, today announces the expansion of its investment banking team with the appointments of Mikhail Keyserman, CMT CFTe, and Jared Sender, MD MBA, as Managing Directors. They both bring backgrounds that encompass sellside, buyside and corporate finance, and have extensive relationships across the biotech and pharmaceutical sectors. Together they will focus on investment banking opportunities across these healthcare focused industries. Mr. Keyserman and Dr. Sender were recently Managing Directors in Investment Banking at BTIG.



LifeSci Capital continues to solidify its position as a premier banking partner in the mid-tier healthcare sector, having helped to raise over $6.5 billion across 35 financing transactions over approximately the last 18 months. The appointments of Mr. Keyserman and Dr. Sender underscore LifeSci Capital's commitment to excellence and meaningful relationships in life sciences and healthcare investment banking.

Andrew McDonald, Ph.D., Co-Founder of LifeSci Capital, commented: “Since the inception of LifeSci Capital, two of the cornerstones of our business have been scientific knowledge and strong relationships with investors and corporate management teams. Mikhail and Jared each have successful track records that are fully aligned with this ethos. Their extensive experience and expertise will be invaluable as we continue to execute on our mission to provide unparalleled financial services to the life sciences and healthcare sectors.”

Mike Rice, Co-Founder of LifeSci Capital, added: “We are very excited to welcome Mikhail and Jared to the LifeSci team. Their appointments reflect our focus on attracting the best people in the industry. Each brings a broad skill set and deep industry relationships that will greatly enhance our ability to serve and collaborate with our clients. We are confident that their contributions will help drive our continued success and further solidify our reputation as a trusted partner for life sciences and healthcare companies.”

Mr. Keyserman was previously a Managing Director in healthcare investment banking at BTIG. Prior to that, he spent nearly a decade as a Partner at Nexthera Capital, a therapeutics dedicated hedge fund, and Millennium Partners. Mr. Keyserman began his career as a Research Associate at Leerink Partners and as a healthcare trader and specialist at Citi. Mikhail holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology from Brandeis University.

Dr. Sender was most recently employed at BTIG in its Investment Banking Division. Prior to that he was Head of Healthcare Investing for Sender Company & Partners. Dr. Sender spent part of his career in industry where he built a new department of Value Based Payment Initiatives at Fidelis Care and was also a Senior Director within Population Health & Healthcare Transformation at NYC Health and Hospitals. Earlier in his career, he held healthcare buyside positions at First New York Securities, G2 Trading and Exis Capital. Dr. Sender began his career as an Equity Research Analyst covering pharmaceuticals at Merrill Lynch. Dr. Sender holds an MD from SUNY Downstate, an MBA from NYU Stern School of Business and a Bachelor of Science degree in Kinesiology from the University of Michigan.

LifeSci Capital (www.lifescicapital.com) (Member: FINRA/SIPC) is a research-driven investment bank registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (“FINRA”) that provides corporate finance, strategic advisory, and equity research services to corporate and institutional investors. The firm’s highly accomplished team specializes exclusively on life science companies that discover, develop, and commercialize innovative products, and is uniquely positioned to work closely with corporate clients to establish and execute their financing and strategic initiatives. LifeSci Capital’s research product, led by its Alpha Series and KOL Series offerings, is highly differentiated and provides the investment community with a deep understanding across therapeutic indications for companies within and beyond our coverage universe.

LifeSci Partners is the leading provider of strategic healthcare advisory services in the areas of Investor Relations, Strategy Consulting, Strategic Partnering, Communications, Capital Market Services, Venture and Mutual Fund Investing, Executive Search and On Demand Talent with global operations across North America, Europe, Israel and Asia. The firm has a presence in New York, Boston, San Francisco / Silicon Valley, Chicago, Charlotte, London, Geneva, Paris, Milan, and Tel-Aviv. LifeSci leverages global relationships and local knowledge in multiple territories around the world to provide high-value services for clients. The firm has an experienced team drawing from diverse Wall Street, scientific, and communications backgrounds to successfully plan and implement strategic programs for public and private life sciences companies of all sizes and stages.

Contacts

Andrew McDonald, Ph.D.

LifeSci Capital, LLC

Phone: 646-597-6987

andrew@lifescicapital.com

Michael Rice

LifeSci Capital, LLC

Phone: 646-597-6979

mrice@lifescicapital.com

For additional information about LifeSci Capital and its services, please visit www.lifescicapital.com.