Clinical ink Appoints Dr. Nicholas Alp, MD PhD FACC as Chief Medical Officer

Winston Salem, NC, June 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clinical ink, a global life science technology company, announced the appointment of Dr. Nicholas Alp as Chief Medical Officer and EVP, Medical Science. In this role, Dr. Alp will lead the creation of innovative solutions and commercial strategies for clinical trial technology based on his experience as an interventional cardiologist and clinical trialist. His responsibilities will include oversight of Clinical ink’s scientific advisory board, providing medical input to customer projects, and clinical focus to our range of product solutions.

Dr. Alp stated: “I am excited to join the leadership team at Clinical ink, where I look forward to helping my colleagues develop and deploy world-class data science solutions to enhance scientific insights and accelerate drug development for our Biopharma partners and for the benefit of patients”.

Dr. Alp has more than 30 years of clinical research experience and has spent the last 13 years in the life science industry. Prior to Clinical ink, he served as Senior Vice President of the Medical Department and head of Cardiometabolic Research at Medpace, a global clinical research organization.

Previously, Dr. Alp was Vice President and Global Head of Cardiovascular Drug Development at ICON. He simultaneously held appointments as a Consultant Interventional Cardiologist at the John Radcliffe Hospital, Oxford and a senior academic role in Cardiovascular Medicine at Oxford University.

Dr. Alp trained in medicine at London University and Oxford University, completed a PhD in Immunology at Cambridge University, with a further post-doctoral DM degree in Vascular Biology at Oxford University. He has also contributed to more than 70 peer-reviewed publications and books.

”I am delighted to welcome Nicholas to Clinical ink. He is a visionary clinician scientist with deep clinical research experience in cardiometabolic disease and other key therapeutic areas. Our customers and the patients they serve will benefit greatly from his ability to deploy clinically relevant eCOA, DDC, connected devices and patient engagement solutions” commented Clinical ink Chief Executive Officer, Jonathan Goldman, MD.

About Clinical ink

Clinical ink is the global life science company bringing data, technology, and patient-centric research together. Our deep therapeutic-area expertise, coupled with Direct Data Capture, eCOA, eConsent, telehealth, and digital biomarkers advancement (including the use of Continuous Glucose Monitoring for detection of hypoglycemia), support the next generation of clinical trials and ultimately, the clinical management of patients.