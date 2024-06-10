Global Silver Mining Report 2024-2030: After a 2.5% Decline in 2023, Global Silver Production is Expected to Recover by 4.1% to 916.1 Million Ounces in 2024

Dublin, June 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Silver Mining to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
After a 2.5% decline in 2023, global silver production is expected to recover by 4.1% to 916.1 million ounces (moz) in 2024. Output was impacted by various temporary suspensions in 2023. Examples include a labor strike at Newmont's Pennsquito mine, a halt at Buenaventura's Colquijirca mine in Peru, a fire at the Lucky Friday mine in the US, and suspensions at China's Jiama mine due to environmental issues (operations resumed in December 2023).
'Global Silver Mining to 2030' provides a comprehensive coverage on the global silver industry. It provides historical and forecast data on silver production by country, production by company, reserves by country and world silver prices. The report also includes a demand drivers section providing information on factors that are affecting the global silver industry. It further profiles major silver producers, information on the major active, development and exploration projects.
The report contains an overview of the global silver mining industry including key demand driving factors affecting the global silver mining industry. It provides detailed information on reserves, reserves by country, production, production by country, production by company, major operating mines, competitive landscape, major exploration and development projects.
Key Topics Covered:
- Overview
- Reserves
- Silver Production
- Silver Prices
- Major Active Mines
- Major Development Projects
- Major Exploration Projects
- Demand Drivers
- Competitive Landscape
Company Coverage:
- Industrias Penoles SAB de CV
- KGHM Polska Miedz SA
- Jiangxi Copper Co Ltd
- Polymetal International Plc
- Newmont Corp
- Glencore plc
- Pan American Silver Corp
- Grupo
- Mexico SAB de CV
- Hecla Mining Co and Boliden AB
