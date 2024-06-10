Bank of Åland Plc: Transfer of Swedish mortgages from Bank of Åland Plc to Borgo AB completed





Bank of Åland Plc

Inside information

June 10, 2024, 15.15 EET

Transfer of Swedish mortgages from Bank of Åland Plc to Borgo AB completed

The previously announced third transfer of Swedish home mortgage loans from the Bank of Åland Plc (Ålandsbanken Abp) to Borgo AB was completed today. The nominal amount of the mortgage portfolio that was transferred is SEK 3.0 billion. The portfolio consists of loans mediated by Ålandsbanken and ICA Banken. The transfer will not have any significant effect on the Bank of Åland’s earnings, but it frees up liquidity and capital.

For further information, please contact:

Peter Wiklöf, Managing Director and Chief Executive, Bank of Åland Plc, tel. +358 40 512 7505