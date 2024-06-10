Global Flexible Electronics Market Report 2024-2032, Featuring Profiles of 3M, E Ink, Konica Minolta, LG, Multi-Fineline Electronix, Panasonic, Pragmatic Printing and Samsung

Dublin, June 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Flexible Electronics Market Report by Application, Circuit Structure Type, Vertical, and Region 2024-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global flexible electronics market size reached US$ 30.5 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach US$ 56.1 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 7.01% during 2023-2032.







The significant growth in the consumer electronics sector is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, growing consumer preference for wearable devices is also creating a positive outlook for the market. Smartphones, tablets, watches and televisions are being manufactured using flexible display panels to enhance their aesthetic appeal, portability and durability.

Additionally, widespread product adoption in the healthcare industry is also providing a boost to the market growth. Flexible biomedical devices can be implanted on the patient's skin for analyzing biomechanical movements, biological signals and vital signs accurately, along with improving sensations in robotic arms and prosthetic hands.



Moreover, product integration with the Internet of Things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI) is acting as another growth-inducing factor. These devices are implanted as smart fabric sensors in helmets, seats, gloves, shoes, clothing materials and steering wheels for collection of data in real-time. Other factors, including the development of innovative, lightweight, ultra-thin and foldable variants, which are commonly used in hybrid system-in-foil (SiF) and photovoltaic (PV) system installations for solar power, are projected to drive the market further.



Key Market Segmentation



This report provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global flexible electronics market report, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2024-2032. The report has categorized the market based on application, circuit structure type and vertical.



Breakup by Application:

Displays

LCD Displays

OLED Displays

Thin-Film Photovoltaics (PV)

CdTe

CIGS

a-Si

Printed Sensors

Biosensors

Image sensors

Touch Sensors

Pressure Sensors

Temperature Sensors

Gas Sensors

Humidity Sensors

Batteries

Thin-Film Batteries

Curved Batteries

Printed Batteries

Others

OLED Lighting

Others

Breakup by Circuit Structure Type:

Single-Sided Flexible Circuit

Double-Sided Flexible Circuit

Multilayer Flexible Circuit

Sculptured Flexible Circuit

Others

Breakup by Vertical:

Consumer Electronics

Energy & Power

Healthcare

Automotive

Military and Defense

Aerospace

Others

Competitive Landscape



The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being 3M, E Ink Holdings, Konica Minolta, LG Group, Multi-Fineline Electronix, Panasonic, Pragmatic Printing, Samsung Group, etc.



Key Questions Answered in This Report

How has the global flexible electronics market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global flexible electronics market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What is the breakup of the market based on the circuit structure type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the vertical?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global flexible electronics market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 135 Forecast Period 2023 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $30.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $56.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.0% Regions Covered Global





Companies profiled:

3M

E Ink Holdings

Konica Minolta

LG Group

Multi-Fineline Electronix

Panasonic

Pragmatic Printing

Samsung Group

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/32hw2m

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment