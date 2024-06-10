North America Automotive Adhesives Market Size to Reach USD 2,926.6 Million By 2032 | Astute Analytica

New Delhi, June 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest Astute Analytica research, the North America automotive adhesives market was valued at US$ 1,907.7 million in 2023 and is projected to attain a valuation of US$ 2,926.4 million in 2031 at a CAGR of 4.87% during the forecast period 2024–2032.

The demand for automotive adhesives in North America is experiencing significant growth, driven by several key factors such as advancements in automotive manufacturing, the shift towards lightweight and electric vehicles, and increasing production capacity in the region. In terms of production, the United States ranks second globally, producing 10.6 million automotive units in 2023, while Mexico and Canada produced 3.1 million and 1.1 million units, respectively. In 2023, the consumption of adhesives in North American medium/heavy trucks and buses was 2.4 gallons per unit, highlighting the significant use of adhesives in the automotive sector.

Technological advancements like the trend of 'bonding instead of welding' and the increasing production of lightweight and electric vehicles are major contributors to the demand for automotive adhesives. The market is segmented into passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and heavy commercial vehicles, with significant growth expected in heavy commercial vehicles.

Regionally, the United States is projected to hold a significant share in the North America automotive adhesives market, with North America being a mature market compared to other regions like APAC. The demand for low-VOC, green, and sustainable adhesives is on the rise, with companies like PPG powering their automotive adhesive and sealants manufacturing facility in Michigan with renewable energy starting in 2024. Apart from this, the market sees higher usage in assembling sensors and infotainment systems, with increased demand for adhesives in the body in white.

Key Findings in North America Automotive Adhesives Market

Market Forecast (2032) US$ 2,926.4 Million CAGR 4.87% By Type Polyurethane (30.6%) By Technique Pressure-sensitive (52.9%) By Application Body In White (33.0%) By Vehicle Passenger Vehicles (64.4%) By Sales Channel OEMs (72.1%) Top Trends Shift Towards Lightweight Vehicles: Increasing demand for lightweight materials to improve fuel efficiency and reduce emissions.

Rise of Electric Vehicles (EVs): Growing production and adoption of EVs requiring specialized adhesive solutions.

Sustainable Adhesives: Increasing focus on low-VOC, green, and sustainable adhesive products. Top Drivers Technological Advancements: Continuous innovation in adhesive technologies enhancing performance and application.

Economic Growth: Rising per capita incomes and economic stability driving automotive production and adhesive demand.

Strong Industry Relationships: Long-term partnerships between adhesive manufacturers and automotive OEMs ensuring steady demand. Top Challenges Supply Chain Disruptions: Issues like raw material shortages and supplier closures impacting production.

Regulatory Compliance: Stringent environmental and safety regulations requiring continuous adaptation.

Market Competition: Intense competition among top players and new entrants challenging market share and profitability.

Strength and Versatility: Polyurethane Adhesives Leading North America's Automotive Adhesives Market with more than 30.6% Market Share

Polyurethane adhesives have emerged as a dominant force in the North American automotive adhesives market, thanks to their exceptional versatility and performance. These adhesives offer robust adhesion to a wide range of substrates, ensuring the structural integrity of automotive components. With the global polyurethane adhesives market projected to reach USD 14.70 billion in 2024, the automotive sector significantly contributes to this growth, with North America being a key player. The adhesives' ability to withstand up to 20 million cycles of alternating shear stress and operate within a temperature range of -100°C to +80°C makes them ideal for the demanding conditions in automotive applications.

The region's market share is bolstered by the increasing preference for polyurethane adhesives in the automotive adhesives market, driven by their durability, flexibility, and chemical resistance. Advancements in curing mechanisms, such as moisture curing and UV curing, are enhancing application efficiency, further solidifying their market position. North America's automotive industry is rapidly adopting these adhesives, contributing to the projected growth of the global polyurethane market, estimated at USD 93.7 billion in 2024. Additionally, the development of bio-based polyurethane adhesives aligns with the industry's shift towards sustainability, adding another layer of appeal.

Economic factors also flavor polyurethane adhesives in North America. Their cost-effectiveness, compared to alternative adhesives, and the ability to provide high bonding strength make them a preferred choice in the cost-sensitive automotive industry. The adhesives' quick setting time, moisture resistance, and aesthetic quality contribute to streamlined manufacturing processes and high-quality automotive finishes. As global demand for lightweight and fuel-efficient vehicles rises, North America's adoption of polyurethane adhesives is crucial for weight reduction and improved fuel efficiency, underscoring their dominance in the market.

Pressure-Sensitive Technique is Dominating Market with Over 52.9% Revenue Share of North America Automotive Adhesives Market

Pressure-sensitive adhesives (PSAs) offer significant benefits for the automotive industry, primarily through weight reduction and cost efficiency. PSAs can reduce the weight of automotive assemblies by up to 30% compared to traditional fasteners, enhancing fuel efficiency and lowering emissions. They also lead to cost savings of up to 20% by minimizing material and labor costs. Furthermore, PSAs streamline the assembly process, cutting down assembly time by up to 50%. Their versatility is notable, as they can bond to over 90% of materials used in automotive manufacturing, including metals, plastics, and composites.

The performance characteristics of PSAs are impressive, with high adhesion strength supporting up to 20 kg/cm² of load. They are effective within a temperature range of -40°C to 150°C, suitable for varying automotive conditions. Durability is another advantage; PSAs maintain their properties for over 10 years even under harsh conditions such as exposure to chemicals, UV light, and moisture. In sound-damping applications, PSAs can reduce cabin noise levels by up to 5 dB. Environmentally, modern PSAs have reduced VOC emissions by up to 50% compared to older adhesive technologies, making them more eco-friendly. They also exhibit excellent peel strength exceeding 10 N/cm and high shear strength up to 15 N/cm², ensuring reliable performance.

PSAs' resistance to automotive fluids like oils, fuels, and coolants ensures long-term performance. They remain flexible over time, accommodating thermal expansion and contraction, and can bond to various surface finishes, including painted and coated surfaces. Ease of application and the removability of certain PSAs simplify assembly, disassembly, and recycling processes, giving a boost to the growth of the automotive adhesives market in the region. Continuous advancements in PSA technology are leading to new formulations with enhanced properties, expanding their utility in automotive applications. Overall, PSAs provide critical benefits such as weight reduction, cost efficiency, high performance, and environmental sustainability, making them essential in modern automotive manufacturing.

Top 10 Players Captures Over 55% Market Share of North America Automotive Adhesives Market

The North American market is projected to experience robust growth, driven by the innovative capabilities and strategic initiatives of the leading companies. Henkel & Co. KGaA, with its strong focus on R&D and sustainable solutions, alongside 3M Company's diversified product range and strong brand reputation, are set to maintain their competitive edge. The Dow Chemical Company's expertise in material science and strategic collaborations, coupled with Sika AG's continuous innovation and efficient supply chain, further strengthen the market's growth potential. H.B. Fuller's customized solutions and investment in new technologies, along with PPG Industries' commitment to sustainability, align well with the automotive industry's evolving demands.

Bostik S.A.'s advanced technologies and strategic acquisitions, Jowat AG's specialized products and strong customer support, Illinois Tool Works Corporation's diversified solutions and R&D investments, and Solvay S.A.'s high-performance materials and strategic partnerships collectively contribute to the automotive adhesives market's dynamic nature. These top players, controlling over 55% of the market share, are well-positioned to capitalize on the increasing production of lightweight and electric vehicles, as well as the shift towards greener production methods. Their comprehensive product offerings, extensive distribution networks, and strong industry relationships ensure that they can meet the growing demands of automotive manufacturers, driving the market forward.

North America Adhesives Market Key Players

Arkema S.A.

Avery Dennison Corporation

Cattie Adhesives

H.B. Fuller Company

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Huntsman Corporation

ITW Performance Polymers

Permabond LLC

PPG Industries, Inc.

Sika AG

Solvay S.A.

Sunstar Suisse S.A.

The 3M Company

The DOW Chemical

Other Prominent players

Key Segmentation:

By Type

Structural Methacrylate Cyanoacrylate

Epoxy

Acrylics

Polyurethane

Polyamide

Silyl Modified Polymers

Silicones

Other Adhesives

By Technique

Hot Melt

Solvent Based

Pressure Sensitives

Others

By Application

Body in White

Powertrain

Assembly

Exterior

Interior

Others

By Vehicle

Two-Wheelers/ Three-Wheelers

Passenger Vehicles Hatchback Sedan SUV

Commercial Vehicles Light Duty Commercial Vehicles Medium Duty Commercial Vehicles Heavy Duty Commercial Vehicles



By Sales Channel

OEMs

Aftermarket

