Global Bio-Butadiene Market Forecast Report 2024-2029: Styrene Butadiene Rubber Segment to Dominate Market Between 2024 and 2029

The Bio-butadiene market is projected to reach USD 94 million by 2029, at a CAGR of 10.1% from USD 58 million in 2024.



The bio-butadiene market is fueled by several key factors, notably the increasing global focus on sustainability and environmental responsibility. Governments around the world are enacting stringent regulations to reduce carbon emissions and encourage the use of eco-friendly materials, thereby creating a supportive regulatory environment for bio-based products. In response, various industries, including automotive, construction, and consumer goods, are adopting bio-butadiene to achieve their sustainability objectives and lessen reliance on fossil-based raw materials. Technological advancements in bio-refining and bioprocessing are also driving market growth, facilitating the more efficient and cost-effective production of bio-butadiene.







Styrene butadiene rubber type, is expected to be the largest type segment for bio-butadiene market during the forecast period, in terms of value.



Styrene butadiene rubber (SBR) is expected to hold the largest share in the bio-butadiene market due to its widespread applications and superior properties. SBR is extensively used in the automotive industry, particularly for manufacturing tires, due to its excellent abrasion resistance, durability, and ability to provide good traction. The growing demand for eco-friendly and sustainable alternatives in the automotive sector is driving the adoption of biobased SBR.



Additionally, SBR is utilized in various other industries such as construction, footwear, and consumer goods, where its flexibility, toughness, and resistance to wear make it a preferred material. The shift towards sustainable products, coupled with technological advancements in producing high-quality biobased SBR, is further propelling its market share. As industries increasingly seek to reduce their environmental footprint and adhere to stringent regulations, the demand for bio-based SBR is expected to continue growing, solidifying its dominance in the bio-butadiene market.



Synthetic Rubber is expected to be the largest application segment for bio-butadiene market during the forecast period, in terms of value.



Synthetic rubber applications are projected to hold the largest share in the bio-butadiene market primarily due to their extensive use in the automotive industry, particularly for tire manufacturing. Tires require materials that offer excellent durability, abrasion resistance, and performance under various conditions, all of which are provided by synthetic rubber.



As the automotive industry increasingly focuses on sustainability and reducing environmental impact, the demand for bio-based synthetic rubber is rising. Additionally, synthetic rubber is used in a wide range of other applications, including industrial products, footwear, and consumer goods, due to its versatility, flexibility, and resilience. The shift towards eco-friendly materials driven by regulatory pressures and consumer preferences further supports the growth of bio-based synthetic rubber. As a result, synthetic rubber applications are expected to dominate the bio-butadiene market, driven by the need for sustainable alternatives in key industries.



Automotive & Transportation is expected to be the fastest growing end-use industry segment for bio-butadiene market during the forecast period, in terms of value.



The automotive and transportation sectors are expected to be the fastest-growing end-use markets for bio-butadiene due to several key factors. The global push for sustainability and reducing carbon emissions is leading automotive manufacturers to seek eco-friendly materials for vehicle components. Bio-butadiene, used in the production of synthetic rubber for tires and various automotive parts, offers a sustainable alternative to traditional petrochemical-derived products. As regulatory pressures intensify and consumer demand for greener vehicles increases, manufacturers are increasingly incorporating bio-based materials to meet these demands and enhance their environmental credentials. Furthermore, the rapid advancements in bio-refining technologies have made the production of bio-butadiene more efficient. This shift towards sustainable practices in the automotive industry, combined with the robust growth of the transportation sector, is driving the rapid adoption of bio-butadiene, positioning it as the fastest-growing segment in the bio-butadiene market.



Industrial grade is expected to be the largest grade segment for bio-butadiene market during the forecast period, in terms of value.



Industrial-grade bio-butadiene is anticipated to hold the largest market share in the bio-butadiene market due to its extensive applications across various industries. This grade of bio-butadiene is particularly favored for its high performance and durability, making it suitable for demanding industrial applications such as the manufacturing of synthetic rubber, plastics, and adhesives.



The automotive sector, which requires high-quality materials for tire production and other components, significantly drives the demand for industrial-grade bio-butadiene. Additionally, industries like construction, and consumer goods also rely on the superior properties of industrial-grade bio-butadiene, including its resilience, strength, and resistance to wear and tear. The growing emphasis on sustainability and the shift towards environmentally friendly raw materials further bolster the demand for industrial-grade bio-butadiene, as it provides a renewable alternative to traditional petrochemical-based products.



Based on region, Europe was the largest market for bio-butadiene market in 2023.



Europe is expected to have the largest market share in the bio-butadiene market due to several critical factors. The region has a strong regulatory framework promoting sustainability and the reduction of carbon emissions, driving the adoption of bio-based chemicals. European countries have set ambitious environmental targets, and industries are under pressure to transition to eco-friendly materials.



The presence of a robust automotive industry, with major manufacturers and suppliers located in countries like Germany, France, and Italy, significantly boosts the demand for bio-butadiene, particularly for the production of sustainable tires and automotive components. Furthermore, Europe is a leader in research and development, with numerous initiatives and investments aimed at advancing bio-based technologies. The collaboration between industry players, research institutions, and government bodies fosters innovation and accelerates the commercialization of bio-butadiene.



The report provides insights on the following:

Analysis of key drivers: The market growth is driven by the growing emphasis on sustainable development along with government support and reduced dependency on fossil fuels.

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the bio-butadiene market offered by top players in the global bio-butadiene market.

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product launches in the bio-butadiene market.

Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative emerging markets - the report analyzes the markets for the bio-butadiene market across regions.

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped regions, and recent developments in the global bio-butadiene market.

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of leading players in the bio-butadiene market.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 226 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $58 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $94 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.1% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

Styrene Butadiene Rubber Segment to Dominate Market Between 2024 and 2029

Synthetic Rubber Application to Lead Market Between 2024 and 2029

Industrial Grade Segment to Lead Market Between 2024 and 2029

Automotive & Transportation End-use Industry to Lead Market Between 2024 and 2029

Europe to Dominate Market During Forecast Period

Premium Insights

Attractive Opportunities for Players in Bio-Butadiene Market -Growing Demand from Automotive & Transportation Sector to Drive Market

Bio-Butadiene Market, by Type - Styrene Butadiene Rubber to be Fastest-Growing Segment During Forecast Period

Bio-Butadiene Market, by Country - Germany to be Fastest-Growing Market During Forecast Period

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing Emphasis on Sustainable Development and Government Support

Stringent Environmental Regulations and Shifting Consumer Trends and Preferences

Technological Advancements and Reduced Dependence on Fossil Fuels

Restraints

Limited Feedstock Availability

Opportunities

Growing Demand for Sustainable Products for Various End-use Industries

Scarcity of Butadiene for Use in Rubber Market

Challenges

Competition from Natural Petroleum Butadiene

High Initial Investments

Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customer Business

Revenue Shift and New Revenue Pockets for Bio-Butadiene Manufacturers

Case Studies

Renewable Butadiene: Case for Hybrid Processing Via Bio- and Chemo-Catalysis

Assessing Economic and Environmental Sustainability of Bio-Olefins: Case for 1,3-Butadiene Production from Bioethanol

Companies Featured

Sabic

ETB Catalytic Technologies & Trinseo

Genomatica, Inc. & Versalis

Synthos & Limmus Technology, LLC.

Invista & Lanzatech

Braskem SA

Evonik Industries

Biokemik

Michelin & Ifpens & Axens

Zeon Corporation

Global Bioenergies

