Discover the $TRADE (Polytrade) Listing on XT

Singapore , June 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XT, the world’s first socially infused trading platform, is thrilled to announce the listing of TOKEN (Polytrade) on its platform in the Innovation Zone and the TRADE/USDT trading pair started from 10:00 on 2024-06-06 (UTC).









About TOKEN

TRADE is an erc-20 token deployed on the Polygon layer-2 blockchain with an approximate total supply of 35.7 million tokens. The TRADE token represents a pivotal element in the Polytrade ecosystem, functioning as both a utility and governance token within the platform. As a real world asset leader in the space , Polytrade emphasizes community-driven growth and value creation. The TRADE token also plays a crucial role in the governance of the Polytrade platform. Token holders have the power to participate in key decision-making processes, ensuring that the platform evolves in a manner that aligns with the collective interests of its community. This democratic approach not only strengthens the sense of ownership among users but also drives continuous innovation and improvement within the ecosystem.

Albin Warin , CEO of XT , expressed his excitement about the TRADE token listing. "We are thrilled to welcome TRADE to the XT exchange. Polytrade’s unique approach to bridging traditional finance with decentralized technology through their advanced RWA Marketplace and Institutional Technology solutions sets a new standard in the industry. The integration of AI-driven asset discovery and the ERC-6960 tokenization standard truly exemplifies the forward-thinking nature of Polytrade."

About Polytrade

Polytrade is the global gateway to tokenized Real-World Assets ("RWAs"). Backed by & partnered with industry giants Mastercard, Polygon, Alpha Wave, and Matrix Partners, Polytrade’s marketplace brings together tokenized t-bills, credit, stocks, real estate, commodities as well as collectibles, art, IP, creator royalties, luxury goods from all chains to a single platform. Using its own RWA-focused ERC-6960 technology, Polytrade enables users to discover, trade, fractionalize, cross-chain bridge, leverage, trade and simply do more with RWAs.

Polytrade’s strategic vision encompasses a holistic approach to transforming the RWA landscape. The platform’s focus on solving fundamental issues in RWAs such as discovery, cross-chain access, ticket sizes, liquidity and demand aggregation positions it as a leading player in the ecosystem. By creating a unified gateway for RWAs, Polytrade aims to replicate the success of NFT marketplaces like OpenSea, fostering a thriving market for a wide array of tokenized assets.

By leveraging advanced AI search capabilities and the ERC-6960 tokenization standard, the marketplace simplifies the investment process for users, enabling them to find and invest in a diverse range of tokenized assets. This includes not only traditional financial assets like trade finance and real estate but also emerging categories such as creator royalties and physical goods.

Polytrade’s expertise also lies in providing Institutional Technology to the growing demand from banks, institutions, and corporates for advanced tokenization and marketplace solutions. By providing a suite of front-facing and backend technologies, including the ERC-6960 standard, Polytrade enables institutions to streamline their operations and unlock new opportunities in the digital asset space. The platform’s integration with industry leaders like Mastercard further underscores its potential to drive significant value and innovation in the financial sector.

About XT

Founded in 2018, XT serves more than 6 million registered users, over 500,000+ monthly active users, 40+ million users in the ecosystem, and more than 800 tokens with 1000+ trading pairs. Since then, XT crypto exchange has expanded its offerings by covering a rich variety of trading categories to provide a secure, trusted, and intuitive trading experience for its large user base. One such addition is crypto futures trading which includes USDT-M Futures and coin-M futures perpetual contracts, as well as copy trading that allows users to replicate top traders in real time with just one click. Additionally, the Futures Grid allows users to automate the buying and selling of futures contracts to make profits.





Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.