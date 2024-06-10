Varonis at AWS re:Inforce: Securing AWS With Automated Data Security Posture Management

NEW YORK, June 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AWS re:Inforce booth 303 -- Varonis Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRNS), a leader in data security, today released its full event schedule and proudly announced its debut at AWS re:Inforce, which will be held June 10 – 12 at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia.



Varonis Highlights at AWS re:Inforce:

Visit Varonis: Join security experts at booth 303 for 1:1 demos. Learn how Varonis' cloud-native Data Security Platform enables organizations to improve their data security posture across AWS IAM, S3, RDS, EC2, and more.

Expert Session – Securing your AWS environment with automated DSPM: Today's cloud-first world demands a new approach to security — one that's focused on data. Varonis Director of Cloud and Security Architecture Mike Thompson will demonstrate how DSPM solutions can find sensitive data across AWS buckets and databases, untangle complex identities and permissions, and detect threats proactively.

Date: Wednesday, June 12 at 11 a.m.

Location: Theater 3

About Varonis

Varonis (Nasdaq: VRNS) is a leader in data security, fighting a different battle than conventional cybersecurity companies. Our cloud-native Data Security Platform continuously discovers and classifies critical data, removes exposures, and detects advanced threats with AI-powered automation.

Thousands of organizations worldwide trust Varonis to defend their data wherever it lives — across SaaS, IaaS, and hybrid cloud environments. Customers use Varonis to automate a wide range of security outcomes, including data security posture management (DSPM), data classification, data access governance (DAG), data detection and response (DDR), data loss prevention (DLP), and insider risk management.

Varonis protects data first, not last. Learn more at www.varonis.com.

