SFWJ/MedCana Announces Significant Progress Across Its Operations, Eyes Global Expansion and Enhanced Profitability

AUSTIN, Texas, June 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN – SFWJ, doing business as MedCana, a leading entity in the cannabis and agricultural technology sectors, unveils its strategic initiative as the Company embarks on its first expansion phase. With meticulous planning and foresight, the Company is pleased to declare the allocation of an additional 2 hectares dedicated to production. This pivotal move underscores management’s steadfast commitment to meeting escalating market demands and fortifying the Company’s operational capabilities.



In conjunction with Eko2o S.A.S, a majority-held subsidiary of MedCana, the Company is delighted to report a significant milestone in cost optimization. Through collaborative efforts and innovative strategies, a remarkable 35% reduction has been achieved in construction costs associated with greenhouses and irrigation systems. This achievement exemplifies the Company’s dedication to operational efficiency and sustainable practices, reaffirming its position as an industry leader.

Jose Gabriel Diaz, CEO of MedCana, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "This expansion marks a significant milestone in our journey. We are committed to driving value for our stakeholders while embracing sustainable growth strategies."

As the Company embarks on this expansion endeavor, MedCana remains steadfast in its pursuit of excellence and innovation, poised to elevate standards within the industry.

About SFWJ/MedCana

Software Effective Solutions/MedCana is a holding company focused on developing companies in the agricultural technology and the cannabis industries. As MedCana moves forward with its expansion plans, the Company remains committed to delivering on its promise of building a solid foundation for future growth of its holdings.

