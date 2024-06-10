Camping Tools Announces Partnership with Care Camps Foundation to Bring Hope to Children Living with Cancer and their Families

ATLANTA, June 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Camping Tools , the all-in-one adventure companion for camping enthusiasts, announces a strategic partnership with Care Camps Foundation (CCF) a national nonprofit organization dedicated to funding pediatric oncology camps across the United States and Canada. Camping Tools will donate $5 to Care Camps Foundation for every new annual subscription purchased at Camping Tools. Each donation will aid in fostering a sense of community and collective effort in supporting children living with cancer and their families. This initiative not only promotes the Camping Tools app but also raises awareness and funds for a noble cause - increasing the number of programs offered at 117 pediatric oncology camps who are members of the Children’s Oncology Cancer Association (COCA).



"Partnering with Care Camps Foundation aligns perfectly with our mission to enhance the camping experience and build a supportive community," said Robert McMillan, Founder of Camping Tools. "We are proud to support the invaluable work of Care Camps Foundation and help bring joy and healing to children battling cancer."

“The opportunity for children living with cancer and their families to attend these camps provides lifelong impact,” said Gwynn Sullivan, Care Camps Foundation Executive Director. “This experience is truly the gift that keeps on giving, we are extremely grateful for Camping Tools and their willingness to help further our mission.”

In 2024, Care Camps Foundation awarded 117 pediatric oncology camps with grant funds to continue serving children living with cancer. Hundreds of programs at each camp location will provide increased support, community, and healing for these families. The opportunity to attend camp comes at no cost to the family and provides a continuum of care and network of support for families navigating pediatric cancer.

Camping Tools is a revolutionary social app designed to enhance the camping experience by serving as a digital journal for capturing and sharing camping memories.

Care Camps Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit dedicated to funding medically supervised pediatric oncology camps across the United States and Canada.

