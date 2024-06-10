INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Toyota Motor Corporation and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

LOS ANGELES, June 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Toyota Motor Corporation (“Toyota” or “the Company”) (NYSE: TM) for violations of the securities laws.



The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Toyota is the subject of a CNBC article published on June 9, 2024. According to the article, “Shares of Japanese automakers have largely plunged since the country’s Transport Ministry found false data used to certify certain models a week ago on Monday.” The article continues, “The stock of Japan’s largest carmaker, Toyota, fell more than 5.4% last week, after the scandal broke on June 3, but is recovering on Monday. The automaker lost 2.45 trillion Japanese yen ($15.62 billion) in market value last week alone.”

