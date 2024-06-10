Global Preclinical Imaging Market Insights and Forecast, 2024-2034, Featuring Strategic Analysis of VisualSonics (Fujifilm), Bruker Corporation, Agilent Technologies, Molecubes, MR Solutions, and More

Dublin, June 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Preclinical Imaging Market Analysis & Forecast to 2024-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global preclinical imaging market accounted for USD 4.31 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach at USD 8.38 billion by 2034 with a CAGR of 6.23% during the forecast period 2024-2034. Rising trend of investments & funding in research & development activities, increasing advancements in technology, growing emphasis on hybrid imaging systems' development, surge in the number of clinical research organizations (CROs) & pharmaceutical companies, rising adoption of in-vivo imaging systems in preclinical research, ongoing technological advancements, and increasing introduction of innovative preclinical imaging devices are some of the key factors boosting the market growth.



By product, optical imaging was the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global Preclinical Imaging Market in 2023 owing to the rising utilization of small animal imaging & its application in new drug discovery initiatives, increase in the adoption of optical preclinical imaging techniques, surge in technological progress in molecular imaging, growing demand for non-invasive small animal imaging methods in preclinical research. Additionally, multimodal is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to a significant increase in combining multiple imaging modalities, which enhances the accuracy & effectiveness of preclinical imaging investigations, ongoing technological advancements, heightened emphasis on creating novel therapies within preclinical research, and rising number of introductions of sophisticated devices.



By application, research & development was the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global Preclinical Imaging Market in 2023 owing to surge in research & development activities on numerous diseases & conditions, including Alzheimer's disease, allergies, cancer, neurological disorders, & infectious diseases, growing collaborations among market players, increasing advancements in biomedical science, and rising development of new treatments & improving patient outcomes. Additionally, drug discovery is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. Preclinical imaging technologies play a crucial role in drug discovery by facilitating the identification and validation of new drug targets, assessing the impact of drug compounds in animal models, and streamlining drug development procedures. These technologies are extensively employed to evaluate the safety, effectiveness, and pharmacokinetics of potential drug candidates before progressing to human clinical trials. Moreover, there is an increasing emphasis on the advancement of personalized medicine in this field. For instance, in March 2023, Eli Lilly and Company revealed that solanezumab, when administered to individuals with amyloid plaque but no clinical signs of Alzheimer's disease (AD), known as the preclinical phase, using PET imaging, did not halt the progression of cognitive decline caused by AD pathology. Solanezumab specifically targets soluble amyloid beta. In participants of the Anti-Amyloid Treatment in Asymptomatic Alzheimer's Disease (A4) study who received the medication, it did not eliminate plaque or prevent amyloid buildup.



By end-user, pharma and biotech companies was the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global Preclinical Imaging Market in 2023 owing to the increasing need for preclinical imaging among biotechnology firms, growing occurrence of infectious diseases, and rising efforts in developing novel therapeutics and vaccines. Additionally, research institutes is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing research efforts have led to a heightened demand for procedures such as CT & MRI, among others, within institutes, growing interest among researchers in utilizing imaging modalities to observe alterations in organs, tissues, cells, or at the molecular level in animals, and rising adoption of advanced devices. For instance, in June 2023, Mediso Ltd. has installed its nanoScan 7T MRI system at the University of Milano-Bicocca in Italy. This advanced MRI system features a cryogen-free superconducting magnet. Utilizing the nanoScan 7T MRI system, the University aims to analyze imaging characteristics of preclinical disease models and introduce innovative in vivo diagnostic methods.



North America is anticipated for the highest revenue share during the forecast period owing to the presence of robust research infrastructure, skilled workforce availability, a substantial number of preclinical initiatives, increased utilization of advanced devices, and growing introduction of novel devices. For instance, in May 2023, Revvity, Inc. introduces an improved imaging lineup aimed at fostering innovation in various preclinical research fields, unveiling three new systems. Among these innovations are the advanced IVIS Spectrum 2 and IVIS SpectrumCT 2 imaging systems, which enhance versatility and sensitivity benchmarks in optical imaging for in vivo applications. Additionally, the QuantumTM GX3 microCT structural imaging solution is launched, boasting enhanced resolution and speed for both in vivo and ex vivo imaging tasks, facilitating research on disease biology and the expedited evaluation of therapeutic candidates.

Additionally, Europe is predicted to grow at fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the factors such as reduced research expenses, relaxed regulatory standards, heightened governmental funding for research & development initiatives, and increasing partnerships among industry participants. For instance, in April 2023, Scintica, a prominent provider of advanced preclinical research instruments, has revealed a new partnership with Bioemtech, a firm specializing in desktop SPECT, PET, and optical scanners for preclinical research applications. This collaboration seeks to broaden the accessibility of Bioemtech's preclinical instruments to researchers globally.



Report Scope

Base Year: 2023

Forecast Period: 2024-2034

Study Coverage

Market Forecast by Product, Application, and End-user

Market Forecast for 5 Regions and 17+ Countries

Exhaustive Company Profiles of Top 10+ Market Players

Companies Featured

VisualSonics Inc. (Fujifilm)

Bruker Corporation

Agilent Technologies

Molecubes

MR Solutions

PerkinElmer Inc.

Siemens A.G.

Mediso Ltd.

TriFoil Imaging

MILabs B.V.

General Electric (GE)

Global Preclinical Imaging Market Analysis & Forecast by:

Product

Reagents

Optical Imaging

MRI Imaging

Services

PET/SPECT Imaging

CT Imaging

Ultrasound Imaging

Photoacoustic Imaging

Multi-modal Imaging

Application

Drug Discovery

Research and Development

End-user

Research Institutes

Pharma and Biotech Companies

Others

Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France UK Spain Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Australia South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa South Africa GCC Rest of MEA



