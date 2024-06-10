Video on Demand (VoD) Market Report 2024-2034: Netflix, Amazon, Google and Hulu Dominate

Dublin, June 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Video on Demand (VoD) Market: Focus on Application, Content Type, Revenue Model, Licensing Type, and Region - Analysis and Forecast, 2024-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The video-on-demand (VoD) sector is undergoing significant expansion. Anticipated to achieve a monumental leap from $175.4 billion in 2024, the market is projected to accelerate at an exceptional Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11.67%, culminating in a projected value of $528.9 billion by 2034. This pronounced growth trajectory is attributed to the escalating consumer appetite for personalized and on-the-go entertainment solutions, facilitated by VoD services with extensive content repositories and uninterrupted streaming capabilities.



Diverse industries are tapping into video content to engage with their audience compellingly and effectively, driving the global VoD market upward. Entertainment, education, healthcare, and corporate communications are among sectors that increasingly prefer video for its engagement and message clarity. With soaring demand for video content, VoD services are focusing on expanding both the quality and range of their content, including significant investments in original programming, and employing innovative technologies to tailor and recommend content.



The world's consumers demand access to their preferred media at any time and place, and VoD platforms are answering this call by becoming essential facets of global entertainment. These shifts are prompting content creators and streaming providers to aggressively pursue market share, enhance viewer retention, and leverage the growth opportunities within the VoD ecosystem.





Market Segmentation



For a granular understanding, the VoD market is meticulously segmented by application, content type, revenue model, and licensing type. From entertainment and sports to formal education, the impacts are expansive. Furthermore, products are classified from movies and TV shows to web series and other content forms. Revenue streams are dissected into models such as Subscription Video-on-demand (SVOD), Transactional Video-on-demand (TVOD), and Ad-Supported Video-on-demand (AVOD), among others. Licensing is bifurcated into licensed and original content categories. Geographically, the report delves into key regions including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest-of-the-World.



Strategic Industry Analysis and Competitive Landscaping



An in-depth analysis provides critical insights into product and innovation strategies, highlighting which VoD market segments are poised for growth. The study sheds light on the competitive strategies and synergies among market stakeholders, providing organizations with a compass to navigate the prolific VoD market. Prominent companies operating in this landscape are pioneering the way forward by relentlessly innovating and strategically positioning themselves to take full advantage of the market's promising future.



Market Outlook and Performance Metrics



The report answers pivotal questions pertaining to the forces propelling the demand for VoD, key market players and their respective dominion, strategic alliances, and competitive advantages instrumental for success in the VoD industry. It articulates a forward-looking stance on growth potentials, delivering insights into the forecast period's expectations from 2024 to 2034. Moreover, the report discusses the projected impact of the expansion of end-use industries and regional adoption dynamics within the VoD landscape.



Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 100 Forecast Period 2024-2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $175.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $528.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.6% Regions Covered Global

Companies Featured

Netflix, Inc.

Amazon.com, Inc.

Google LLC

Hulu LLC

AT&T, Inc.

Apple, Inc.

Facebook, Inc.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc.

Fox Media LLC.

Verizon Communications, Inc.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

Comcast Corporation

Home Box Office, Inc.

PARAMOUNT PICTURES

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/580p9a

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment