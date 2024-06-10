Acromegaly Major Markets: Drugs, Epidemiology, Trends, Opportunities, Forecast (2024-2034) Featuring Novartis, Pfizer, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Camurus

Dublin, June 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Acromegaly Market: Epidemiology, Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2024-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The 7 major acromegaly markets are expected to exhibit a CAGR of 8.1% during 2023-2034.
Market Trends
- The increasing prevalence of changes in certain genes within the pituitary cells that can lead to the development of adenomas is primarily driving the acromegaly market.
- In addition to this, the inflating utilization of efficacious medications like somatostatin analogs, growth hormone receptor antagonists, and dopamine agonists to regulate hormone levels and manage symptoms effectively is also creating a positive outlook for the market.
- Moreover, the widespread adoption of surgical interventions, such as transsphenoidal surgery and radiation therapy, which aim to remove or shrink the pituitary tumor responsible for the excess GH production in individuals suffering from the illness, is further bolstering the market growth.
- Apart from this, the rising usage of physical and occupational therapies, since they assist in improving mobility, enhancing muscle strength, and addressing the challenges associated with the condition, is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor.
- Additionally, the emerging popularity of personalized medicine, that prioritizes patient genetic makeup to optimize therapeutic interventions and minimize adverse effects, is also augmenting the market growth.
- Furthermore, the escalating application of novel treatment modalities, such as targeted therapies that focus on specific molecular and cellular pathways, is expected to drive the acromegaly market during the forecast period.
Report Scope
This report provides an exhaustive analysis of the acromegaly market in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, and France), United Kingdom, and Japan. This includes treatment practices, in-market, and pipeline drugs, share of individual therapies, market performance across the seven major markets, market performance of key companies and their drugs, etc.
The report also provides the current and future patient pool across the seven major markets. According to the report, the United States has the largest patient pool for acromegaly and also represents the largest market for its treatment. Furthermore, the current treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, challenges, opportunities, reimbursement scenario, unmet medical needs, etc., have also been provided in the report.
Recent Developments
- In March 2024, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. reported positive topline findings from PATHFNDR-2, the second of two Phase 3 studies assessing the efficacy and safety of paltusotine, an oral, once-daily experimental therapy for acromegaly.
- In June 2023, Camurus reported positive topline findings from ACROINNOVA 1, a 24-week Phase 3 randomized, double-masked, placebo-controlled trial that assessed the efficacy and safety of the company's octreotide subcutaneous (SC) depot (CAM2029) in adult individuals with acromegaly. The solution is designed for convenient, once-monthly administration with a ready-to-use syringe or injectable pen to assist patient administration.
- In March 2023, Chiesi Global Rare Diseases disclosed the launch of Rethink Acromegaly, a disease education initiative. The goal is to provide audiences with the most up-to-date information and resources to help persons living with acromegaly, their caregivers, and healthcare providers.
Key Highlights
- The overall prevalence of acromegaly ranges between 2.8 and 13.7 occurrences per 100,000 individuals, with yearly incidence rates ranging from 0.2 to 1.1 cases/100,000 persons.
- The typical age at diagnosis is in the fifth decade of life, with a 4.5-year median diagnostic delay.
- According to the study, roughly 3,000 new cases of acromegaly are diagnosed each year, with an estimated 25,000 acromegaly patients in the United States.
- It is estimated that the current incidence of acromegaly in the United States could be up to four times greater, with a prevalence of up to 50% higher than previously recorded in European studies.
- Acromegaly is related to an increased risk of mortality from vascular and pulmonary disease, according to research presented at the annual conference of the Endocrine Society (ENDO 2020).
Drugs
- Sandostatin LAR is a long-acting octreotide formulation used to treat individuals with acromegaly. Sandostatin LAR is approved at doses of 10, 20, and 30 mg (and up to 40 mg for patients with acromegaly in certain countries such as the US and Japan), allowing for once-monthly administration, maintaining the efficacy of Sandostatin immediate-release while significantly reducing the number of injections administered.
- Paltusotine is the first oral, once-daily selectively-targeted somatostatin receptor type 2 (SST2) agonist for acromegaly. It was designed by the Crinetics discovery team to provide an effective and easy once-daily solution for those suffering from acromegaly. In a recently completed PATHFNDR-1 Phase 3 study, paltusotine maintained IGF-1 levels in acromegaly patients who converted from monthly injectable medicines to paltusotine.
- CAM2029 (octreotide SC depot) is a ready-to-use octreotide subcutaneous depot currently under development for the treatment of acromegaly. The medicine is intended to be administered once a month using an injectable pen, making it simple for patients to administer themselves. The efficacy and safety of octreotide SC depot in acromegaly are now being evaluated in the ACROINNOVA program.
