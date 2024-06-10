Acromegaly Major Markets: Drugs, Epidemiology, Trends, Opportunities, Forecast (2024-2034) Featuring Novartis, Pfizer, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Camurus

Dublin, June 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Acromegaly Market: Epidemiology, Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2024-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The 7 major acromegaly markets are expected to exhibit a CAGR of 8.1% during 2023-2034.

Market Trends

The increasing prevalence of changes in certain genes within the pituitary cells that can lead to the development of adenomas is primarily driving the acromegaly market.

In addition to this, the inflating utilization of efficacious medications like somatostatin analogs, growth hormone receptor antagonists, and dopamine agonists to regulate hormone levels and manage symptoms effectively is also creating a positive outlook for the market.

Moreover, the widespread adoption of surgical interventions, such as transsphenoidal surgery and radiation therapy, which aim to remove or shrink the pituitary tumor responsible for the excess GH production in individuals suffering from the illness, is further bolstering the market growth.

Apart from this, the rising usage of physical and occupational therapies, since they assist in improving mobility, enhancing muscle strength, and addressing the challenges associated with the condition, is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor.

Additionally, the emerging popularity of personalized medicine, that prioritizes patient genetic makeup to optimize therapeutic interventions and minimize adverse effects, is also augmenting the market growth.

Furthermore, the escalating application of novel treatment modalities, such as targeted therapies that focus on specific molecular and cellular pathways, is expected to drive the acromegaly market during the forecast period.

Report Scope



This report provides an exhaustive analysis of the acromegaly market in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, and France), United Kingdom, and Japan. This includes treatment practices, in-market, and pipeline drugs, share of individual therapies, market performance across the seven major markets, market performance of key companies and their drugs, etc.

The report also provides the current and future patient pool across the seven major markets. According to the report, the United States has the largest patient pool for acromegaly and also represents the largest market for its treatment. Furthermore, the current treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, challenges, opportunities, reimbursement scenario, unmet medical needs, etc., have also been provided in the report.



Recent Developments

In March 2024, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. reported positive topline findings from PATHFNDR-2, the second of two Phase 3 studies assessing the efficacy and safety of paltusotine, an oral, once-daily experimental therapy for acromegaly.

In June 2023, Camurus reported positive topline findings from ACROINNOVA 1, a 24-week Phase 3 randomized, double-masked, placebo-controlled trial that assessed the efficacy and safety of the company's octreotide subcutaneous (SC) depot (CAM2029) in adult individuals with acromegaly. The solution is designed for convenient, once-monthly administration with a ready-to-use syringe or injectable pen to assist patient administration.

In March 2023, Chiesi Global Rare Diseases disclosed the launch of Rethink Acromegaly, a disease education initiative. The goal is to provide audiences with the most up-to-date information and resources to help persons living with acromegaly, their caregivers, and healthcare providers.

Key Highlights

The overall prevalence of acromegaly ranges between 2.8 and 13.7 occurrences per 100,000 individuals, with yearly incidence rates ranging from 0.2 to 1.1 cases/100,000 persons.

The typical age at diagnosis is in the fifth decade of life, with a 4.5-year median diagnostic delay.

According to the study, roughly 3,000 new cases of acromegaly are diagnosed each year, with an estimated 25,000 acromegaly patients in the United States.

It is estimated that the current incidence of acromegaly in the United States could be up to four times greater, with a prevalence of up to 50% higher than previously recorded in European studies.

Acromegaly is related to an increased risk of mortality from vascular and pulmonary disease, according to research presented at the annual conference of the Endocrine Society (ENDO 2020).

Drugs

Sandostatin LAR is a long-acting octreotide formulation used to treat individuals with acromegaly. Sandostatin LAR is approved at doses of 10, 20, and 30 mg (and up to 40 mg for patients with acromegaly in certain countries such as the US and Japan), allowing for once-monthly administration, maintaining the efficacy of Sandostatin immediate-release while significantly reducing the number of injections administered.

Paltusotine is the first oral, once-daily selectively-targeted somatostatin receptor type 2 (SST2) agonist for acromegaly. It was designed by the Crinetics discovery team to provide an effective and easy once-daily solution for those suffering from acromegaly. In a recently completed PATHFNDR-1 Phase 3 study, paltusotine maintained IGF-1 levels in acromegaly patients who converted from monthly injectable medicines to paltusotine.

CAM2029 (octreotide SC depot) is a ready-to-use octreotide subcutaneous depot currently under development for the treatment of acromegaly. The medicine is intended to be administered once a month using an injectable pen, making it simple for patients to administer themselves. The efficacy and safety of octreotide SC depot in acromegaly are now being evaluated in the ACROINNOVA program.

Time Period of the Study

Base Year: 2023

Historical Period: 2018-2023

Market Forecast: 2024-2034

Countries Covered

United States

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Japan

Analysis Covered Across Each Country

Historical, current, and future epidemiology scenario

Historical, current, and future performance of the acromegaly market

Historical, current, and future performance of various therapeutic categories in the market

Sales of various drugs across the acromegaly market

Competitive Landscape



This report also provides a detailed analysis of the current acromegaly marketed drugs and late-stage pipeline drugs.

Drug Overview

Mechanism of Action

Regulatory Status

Clinical Trial Results

Drug Uptake and Market Performance

Key Topics Covered



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Acromegaly - Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Regulatory Process

4.3 Epidemiology (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2034)

4.4 Market Overview (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2034)

4.5 Competitive Intelligence



5 Acromegaly - Disease Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Symptoms and Diagnosis

5.3 Pathophysiology

5.4 Causes and Risk Factors

5.5 Treatment



6 Patient Journey



7 Acromegaly - Epidemiology and Patient Population

7.1 Epidemiology - Key Insights

7.2 Epidemiology Scenario - Top 7 Markets

7.3 Epidemiology Scenario - United States

7.4 Epidemiology Scenario - Germany

7.5 Epidemiology Scenario - France

7.6 Epidemiology Scenario - United Kingdom

7.7 Epidemiology Scenario - Italy

7.8 Epidemiology Scenario - Spain

7.9 Epidemiology Scenario - Japan



8 Acromegaly - Treatment Algorithm, Guidelines, and Medical Practices

8.1 Guidelines, Management and Treatment

8.2 Treatment Algorithm



9 Acromegaly - Unmet Needs



10 Acromegaly - Key Endpoints of Treatment



11 Acromegaly - Marketed Products

11.1 List of Acromegaly Marketed Drugs Across the Top 7 Markets

11.1.1 Sandostatin Lar Depot (Octreotide Acetate) - Novartis

11.1.1.1 Drug Overview

11.1.1.2 Mechanism of Action

11.1.1.3 Regulatory Status

11.1.1.4 Clinical Trial Results

11.1.1.5 Sales Across Major Markets

11.1.2 Parlodel(Bromocriptine Mesylate) - Novartis

11.1.3 Somavert (Pegvisomant) - Pfizer

11.1.4 Signifor Lar (Pasireotide) - Novartis

11.1.5 Mycapssa (Octreotide) - Chiasma



12 Acromegaly - Pipeline Drugs

12.1 List of Acromegaly Pipeline Drugs Across the Top 7 Markets

12.1.1 Paltusotine - Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

12.1.1.1 Drug Overview

12.1.1.2 Mechanism of Action

12.1.1.3 Clinical Trial Results

12.1.1.4 Safety and Efficacy

12.1.1.5 Regulatory Status

12.1.2 CAM2029 - Camurus

12.1.3 Debio 4126 - Debiopharm International



13. Acromegaly - Attribute Analysis of Key Marketed and Pipeline Drugs



14. Acromegaly - Clinical Trial Landscape

14.1 Drugs by Status

14.2 Drugs by Phase

14.3 Drugs by Route of Administration

14.4 Key Regulatory Events



15 Acromegaly - Market Scenario

15.1 Market Scenario - Key Insights

15.2 Market Scenario - Top 7 Markets

15.3 Market Scenario - United States

15.4 Market Scenario - Germany

15.5 Market Scenario - France

15.6 Market Scenario - United Kingdom

15.7 Market Scenario - Italy

15.8 Market Scenario - Spain

15.9 Market Scenario - Japan



16 Acromegaly - Recent Events and Inputs From Key Opinion Leaders



17 Acromegaly Market - SWOT Analysis

17.1 Strengths

17.2 Weaknesses

17.3 Opportunities

17.4 Threats



18 Acromegaly Market - Strategic Recommendations



19 Appendix



