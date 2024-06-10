Ovarian Cancer Pipeline Drugs Analysis, 2024: Insights on 180+ Companies and 200+ Pipeline Drugs, Including Atezolizumab (Genentech), Tisotuma Vedotin (Genmab), and SON-1010 (Sonnet Biotherapeutics)

Dublin, June 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ovarian Cancer - Pipeline Insight, 2024" clinical trials has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides comprehensive insights about 180+ companies and 200+ pipeline drugs in Ovarian Cancer pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.



Ovarian Cancer Emerging Drugs



Atezolizumab: Genentech

Atezolizumab is a humanized kappa immunoglobulin (Ig) G1 monoclonal antibody consisting of two heavy chains (448 amino acids) and two light chains (214 amino acids) and is produced in Chinese hamster ovary cells. Atezolizumab was engineered to eliminate Fc-effector function via a single amino acid substitution (asparagine to alanine) at position 298 on the heavy chain, which results in a non-glycosylated antibody that has minimal binding to Fc receptors and, consequently, eliminates detectable Fc-effector function and depletion of cells expressing programmed death-ligand 1 (PD-L1) in humans. Atezolizumab targets human PD-L1 and inhibits its interaction with its receptors, programmed death-1 (PD-1) and B7.1, both of which can provide inhibitory signals to T cells. The drug is currently in Phase III of clinical trials for the treatment of OvarianCancer.



Tisotumab Vedotin: Genmab

Tisotumab vedotin, also known as HuMax-TF, HuMax-TF-ADC or TF-011-MMAE, is an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) targeted to tissue factor (TF), a protein involved in tumor signaling and angiogenesis. Tisotumab vedotin includes an antibody targeting TF conjugated with monomethyl auristatin E (MMAE) via a cleavable maleimidocaproyl-valyl-citrullinyl-p-aminobenzyloxycarbonyl (mc-val-cit-PABC) type linker. The drug is currently in the Phase II of clinical trials for the treatment of OvarianCancer.



SON-1010: Sonnet Biotherapeutics

SON-1010 is a proprietary version of native human IL-12, configured using Sonnet's fully human albumin binding (FHAB) platform, which targets the tumor microenvironment (TME) and extends the pharmacokinetics (PK) and subsequent pharmacodynamics (PD) of the molecule. Sonnet and Roche have entered into a Master Clinical Trial and Supply Agreement (MCSA), along with ancillary Quality and Safety Agreements, to study the safety and efficacy of the combination of SON-1010 and atezolizumab in a platinum-resistant ovarian cancer (PROC) patient setting. Currently the drug is in the Phase I/II stage of its development for the treatment of ovariancancer.



DS-6000a: Daiichi Sankyo Company

DS-6000a is an antibody-drug conjugate, comprised of an humanized anti-CDH6 IgG1 monoclonal antibody attached to a topoisomerase I (TOP1) inhibitor payload via a cleavable linker. DS-6000a specifically binds to CDH6 on the surface of tumor cells and is internalized upon binding. The payload is then released, resulting in target cell apoptosis. In preclinical studies, DS-6000a inhibited tumor growth and induced tumor regression in CDH6-expressing RCC and OVC. Currently the drug is in Phase I stage of Clinical trial evaluation for the treatment of OvarianCancer.



Ovarian Cancer: Therapeutic Assessment



This segment of the report provides insights on different Ovarian Cancer drugs segregated based on the following parameters that define the scope of the report, such as:



Major Players in Ovarian Cancer

There are approx. 180+ key companies which are developing therapies for Ovarian Cancer.

Phases



This report covers around 200+ products under different phases of clinical development, like:

Late stage products (Phase III)

Mid-stage products (Phase II)

Early-stage product (Phase I) along with the details of: Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates Discontinued & Inactive candidates



Route of Administration



Ovarian Cancer pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs, such as:

Oral

Intravenous

Subcutaneous

Parenteral

Topical

Molecule Type

Products have been categorized under various Molecule types, such as:

Recombinant fusion proteins

Small molecule

Monoclonal antibody

Peptide

Polymer

Gene therapy

Product Type



Drugs have been categorized under various product types, like:

Mono

Combination

Mono/Combination

Pipeline Activities



The report provides insights into different therapeutic candidates in phase II, I, preclinical and discovery stage. It also analyses Ovarian Cancer therapeutic drugs key players involved in developing key drugs.



Development Activities



The report covers the detailed information of collaborations, acquisitions and mergers, licensing along with a thorough therapeutic assessment of emerging Ovarian Cancer drugs.

Key Players

Allarity Therapeutics

OSE Immunotherapeutic

Cristal Therapeutics

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Ono Pharmaceuticals

Merck & Co.

Aravive Biologics

Mersana Therapeutics

Clovis Oncology

Verastem Oncology

Gradalis

AbbVie

Elevation oncology

Onco Quest Pharmaceuticals(CanariaBio)

Alkermes

Hoffman-la Roche

AstraZeneca

MSD

GlaxoSmithKline

IMV

Corcept Therapeutics

Key Products

Stenoparib

Adavosertib

Tedopi

CriPec

Nivolumab

Pembrolizumab

Batiraxcept

Upifitamab Rilsodotin

RUBRACA

Avutometinib

Vigil

Veliparib

Seribantumab

Durvalumab

Oregovomab

Nemvaleukin alfa

ROZLYTREK

LYNPARZA

Niraparib

Maveropepimut-S

Relacorilant

For more information about this clinical trials report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/d6qmq9

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.