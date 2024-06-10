Wind Tunnels Market Forecast to 2030 Featuring Profiles of 33 Major Players Including Boeing Company, Lockheed Martin Corporation, and DNW (German-Dutch Wind Tunnels)

Dublin, June 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Wind Tunnel - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Wind Tunnels is estimated at US$2.8 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$3.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 1.8% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.







Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Wind Tunnel Services segment, which is expected to reach US$1.9 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 2.1%. The Wind Tunnel Products segment is also set to grow at 1.4% CAGR over the next 7 years.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $825.2 Million in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 1.4% CAGR to reach $547.4 Million by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Why You Should Buy This Report:

Detailed Market Analysis: Access a thorough analysis of the Global Wind Tunnel Market, covering all major geographic regions and market segments.

Competitive Insights: Get an overview of the competitive landscape, including the market presence of major players across different geographies.

Future Trends and Drivers: Understand the key trends and drivers shaping the future of the Global Wind Tunnel Market.

Actionable Insights: Benefit from actionable insights that can help you identify new revenue opportunities and make strategic business decisions.

Key Questions Answered:

How is the Global Wind Tunnel Market expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030?

Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Aerodium Technologies, Aerodyn Wind Tunnel, AerolAB LLC, and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Select Competitors (Total 33 Featured):

Aerodium Technologies

Aerodyn Wind Tunnel

AerolAB LLC

Aiolos Engineering Corporation

Auto Research Center (Arc)

BMT

Boeing Company

Calspan

Centre Scientifique Et Technique Du Batiment (CSTB)

DNW, The German-Dutch Wind Tunnels

Eagle Engineering Corporation (EEC)

European Transonic Windtunnel GmbH

Foran Industrial Technology

FORCE Technology

Forschungsinstitut Fur Kraftfahrwesen Und Fahrzeugmotoren Stuttgart (FKFS)

Horiba Ltd.

Lockheed Martin Corporation

MAHLE GmbH

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

Rail Tec Arsenal

RUAG Holding AG

SkyVenture Montreal

Strojirna Litvinov s.r.o.

Tunnel Tech

Windtech Consultants

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 242 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $2.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $3.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 1.8% Regions Covered Global

