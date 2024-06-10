Leather Chemicals Global Report 2024: The Role of Renewable Carbon in Leather Production

Dublin, June 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Leather Chemicals - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Leather Chemicals is estimated at US$7.6 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$11.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.



Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Tanning & Dyeing Leather Chemicals segment, which is expected to reach US$6 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 6.1%. The Beamhouse segment is also set to grow at 5.5% CAGR over the next 8 years.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $1.4 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 7.6% CAGR to reach $2.6 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Key Market Trends & Drivers

Environmental Impact of Leather Chemicals Drives the Focus on Sustainable Chemicals

Growing Demand for Leather Automotive Interiors Benefits Growth in the Market

Rise in Demand for Luxury Footwear Drive Demand for Leather Chemicals

Evergreen Premium Appeal of Leather Products Drives Up Consumption of Leather Chemicals

Growing Interest in Lightweight Leather Drives Demand for Innovative Chemicals

The Impact of Advanced Tanning Chemicals on the Textile Leather Sector

Green Innovations in Leather: Pioneering Sustainable Practices in the Industry

The Role of Renewable Carbon in Leather Production

Embracing Eco-Innovation: The Leather Industry's Sustainable Transformation

Biopolymers in Leather Production: A Sustainable Option

Key Questions Answered:

How is the Global Leather Chemicals Market expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030?

Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as DyStar Singapore Pte. Ltd., Elementis plc, LANXESS AG, and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Select Competitors Featured:

DyStar Singapore Pte. Ltd.

Elementis plc

LANXESS AG

Stahl Holdings BV

TFL Ledertechnik GmbH

Zschimmer & Schwarz GmbH & Co. KG



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 437 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $7.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $11.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.7% Regions Covered Global



