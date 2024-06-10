Australia Mining Fiscal Landscape, 2024: Regulations, Governance, Sustainability Targets and Practices

Dublin, June 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Australia's Mining Fiscal Landscape Regulations Governance and Sustainability (2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides a comprehensive coverage on Australia's mining fiscal regime. The report provides the country's overview with macroeconomic performance, corruption index, and mineral overview. It also provides a comprehensive coverage on the country's mining regulatory bodies, laws, mining licenses and fees, as well as taxes and royalties. The report further provides Australia's sustainable mining practices covering its climate targets.



Australia has abundant and diverse natural resources, including iron ore, coal, copper, bauxite, lithium, gold, natural gas, and uranium. Mining has a significant impact on the country's national income, investments, jobs, exports and government revenues. By March 2024, GDP contribution from the mining industry accounted for about 14.3% of total GDP.



Australia is the largest iron ore producer in the world and also produces gold, bauxite, lead, among other minerals. According to the US Geological Survey (USGS), as of January 2024, Australia had 11.7% of the world's bauxite reserves, 15.5% of its cobalt, 10.0% of its copper, 20.3% of gold, 31% of iron ore, and 36.% of lead reserves.



Australia's federal and state governments have separate roles and responsibilities pertaining to resource exploration and development. Mineral resources are owned by the Australian government, or state or territory governments, rather than private individuals. The government exercises control over resources found offshore, while the regular administration is carried out by the adjacent state or territory. Every state has its own rules and regulations pertaining to minerals.

Key Topics Covered

Executive summary

Country overview

Mineral overview

Government bodies and agencies

Laws and regulations

Mineral licenses and fees

Mining royalties and royalties

Sustainable mining practices

Appendix

Abbreviation

