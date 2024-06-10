Grand Opening of Savage Cedar City, UT Transload Sets Stage for Regional Economic Growth

CEDAR CITY, Utah, June 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Savage, the Utah Inland Port Authority (UIPA), Iron County and Cedar City are proud to announce the grand opening of the new Savage Cedar City, UT Transload facility, providing transload services between trucks and railcars, on-site storage for shippers, and direct access to Union Pacific Railroad. By connecting area businesses and agriculture producers to broader national and global markets, this latest addition to the Savage Transload Network will help optimize supply chains, drive regional economic growth, bolster industry efficiency and foster sustainable transportation solutions.

"We’re excited to connect Iron County and Southern Utah communities to the national rail network at our new transload facility and create more efficient and sustainable supply chains, with rail providing a more environmentally friendly alternative to long-haul trucking,” said Jason Ray, president of Savage’s Infrastructure Sector. “Improving access to rail transportation will also make Cedar City, St. George and surrounding communities more attractive for businesses looking to expand in the region, supporting job creation and sustainable economic growth. We appreciate the local, state and federal leaders whose support has been instrumental to the success of this project."

This new development is an integral part of UIPA's Iron Springs Inland Port Project Area, focusing on fostering sustainable economic growth and logistics efficiency.

"The Utah Inland Port Authority is dedicated to enhancing Utah’s position in the global supply chain network,” said Ben Hart, executive director for the Utah Inland Port Authority. “The addition of this new Savage transload facility to our logistics capabilities is a key component of our strategy. It demonstrates our commitment to facilitating economic growth while fostering environmental sustainability in transportation."

The grand opening event, held on June 7, 2024, showcased the new facility's capabilities, including 70 railcar spots available for transloading a wide variety of materials and products including dimensional freight, dry and liquid bulk, hazardous materials and food-grade products. The event was attended by local business leaders, elected officials, community members, and representatives from various sectors, all eager to witness the impact of the railport on local and regional development.

“This new railport in Iron County is a tremendous opportunity to expand services for our trucking and industrial businesses,” said Cedar City Mayor Garth O. Green. “Companies like Savage are leading the way and we look forward to all that’s to come.”

"The opening of the Savage Cedar City, UT Transload facility is a landmark event for our county,” said Iron County Commissioner Mike Bleak. “It promises not only to create jobs but also to integrate Iron County more deeply into the national economic fabric. We are proud to collaborate with Savage, UIPA and Cedar City on this new transportation infrastructure, which will bring lasting benefits to our communities and businesses."

The Savage Cedar City, UT Transload is now operational and ready to support the growth and expansion of industries throughout Southern Utah and the surrounding region. To discuss business opportunities, contact Brig Skoy, Savage Director of Terminal Development, at brigskoy@savageco.com or 801-944-6535.

About Savage

Established in 1946, Savage is a privately held, global provider of supply chain infrastructure and solutions, with more than 4,000 Team Members in about 200 locations across the United States, Canada, Mexico and Saudi Arabia. We strive to always Do the Right Thing, Find a Better Way and Make a Difference. Our Customers and Partners count on us to safely and sustainably move and manage what is essential to their business so they can Feed the World, Power Our Lives, and Sustain the Planet. www.savageco.com

About the Utah Inland Port Authority

As a state entity, UIPA has a unique role to coordinate a statewide economic development and logistics system to ensure long-term sustainability and statewide value. To learn more about UIPA project areas, developments and its members, visit www.inlandportauthority.utah.gov.

About Cedar City & Iron County, UT

The Cedar City & Iron County Office of Economic Development provides rich business resources to foster retail, tourism, manufacturing, distribution and business opportunities. Cedar City & Iron County are within one day’s trucking from major western markets, with immediate access to Interstate 15, a regional airport and railroad connectivity. We are recognized for our seamless business development process, an educated workforce pipeline known for longevity, and an unmatched quality of life with fresh air, access to national parks and home of the Utah Shakespeare Festival. Learn more at www.cedarcityut.gov/econdev and follow us on Facebook.

