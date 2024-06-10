Industrial Wearable Devices Market Report 2024-2032 with Profiles of Top Companies Apple, Epson, Fujitsu, Google, Fitbit, Garmin, Jawbone, Motorola, Nike, Pebble, Samsung, SAP, Sony, Xiomi & Eurotech

Dublin, June 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Industrial Wearable Devices Market Report by Product Type, Application, Industry, and Region 2024-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global industrial wearable devices market size reached US$ 11.9 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach US$ 33.8 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 12.30% during 2023-2032.



Industrial wearable devices are rapidly gaining prevalence due to their numerous advantages, such as portability, convenience, operational efficiency, etc. In addition, improvement in bio-sensing technology in these devices helps in measuring health parameters such as body temperature, heart rate and blood oxygen levels. These parameters are further used by companies to track the employees' health and are linked to their employee welfare programs, thereby reducing the healthcare costs.

Furthermore, industrial wearable devices can be used for real time data monitoring, workforce authentication, field management, corporate wellness and mobile workforce management. This is projected to increase their usage in different verticals, such as healthcare, IT & telecom, and manufacturing.





Key Market Segmentation



This report provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global industrial wearable devices market report, along with forecasts at the global and regional level from 2024-2032. The report has categorized the market based on product type, application and industry.

Breakup by Product Type: Based on product type, the market has been segmented as fitness tracker, smart glasses, smart watches, wearable camera, and others. Currently, fitness tracker dominate the market, holding the largest share.

Competitive Landscape



The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined with some of the top industrial wearable devices companies are being Apple, Epson, Fujitsu, Google, Microsoft, Vuzix, ASUS, Fitbit, Garmin, Honeywell, Jawbone, Motorola, Nike, Pebble, Samsung, SAP, Sony, Xiomi and Eurotech.



This report provides a deep insight into the global industrial wearable devices market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 137 Forecast Period 2023 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $11.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $33.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.3% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:



