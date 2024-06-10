Colombia Ecommerce Market Databook 2024, Featuring Falabella, Grupo Exito, Home Center, MercadoLibre, DiDi Food, iFood, Rappi, TaDa Delivery, Almundo, Aviatur, Beat - Ride, Cabify & Despegar

Dublin, June 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Colombia Ecommerce Market Opportunities Databook - 100+ KPIs on Ecommerce Verticals (Shopping, Travel, Food Service, Media & Entertainment, Technology), Market Share by Key Players, Sales Channel Analysis, Payment Instrument, Consumer Demographics - Q1 2024 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The E-commerce market in Colombia is expected to grow by 8.44% on annual basis to reach US$14.4 billion in 2024, growing steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 6.47% during 2024-2028. The E-commerce Gross Merchandise Value in Colombia will increase from US$13.3 billion in 2023 to reach US$18.6 billion by 2028.

This report provides a detailed data centric analysis of E-commerce market dynamics, covering over 100 KPIs in Colombia. It details market opportunity across key B2C verticals - Retail Shopping, Travel & Hospitality, Online Food Service, Media and Entertainment, Healthcare and Wellness, and Technology Products and Services. It provides market share by key players across key verticals along with sales channels (Platform to Consumer, Direct to Consumer, Consumer to Consumer). In addition, it provides spending pattern by payment instruments along with a snapshot of consumer behaviour in Colombia.



The report also covers niche trends such as market size by live streaming engagement model and cross border purchases. It also covers ecommerce spend share by operating systems, device (mobile vs desktop) and cities.



In addition, to detailed data-centric analysis, this report provides analyst commentary on key trends, drivers, strategies, and innovations in the E-commerce industry in Colombia.

Companies Featured

Amazon

Falabella

Grupo Exito

Home Center

MercadoLibre

DiDi Food

iFood

Rappi

TaDa Delivery

Almundo

Aviatur

Beat - Ride

Cabify

Despegar

Report Features:

In-depth Understanding of Ecommerce Market Dynamics: Understand market opportunities and key trends along with forecast (2019-2028). Understand market dynamics through essential KPIs such as Gross Merchandise Value, Volume, and Average Value Per Transaction.

Insights into Opportunity by Ecommerce Categories: Get market dynamics by sales channel to assess emerging opportunities across various segments.

Detailed analysis of market share by key players across key Ecommerce verticals.

Insights into Opportunities across key Ecommerce verticals: Retail shopping, travel & hospitality, online food service, media and entertainment, healthcare and wellness, and technology products & services.

Develop Market Specific Strategies: Identify growth segments and target specific opportunities to formulate an Ecommerce strategy; assess market-specific key trends, drivers, and risks in the Ecommerce industry.

Get Insights into Consumer Attitude and Behaviour: Drawing from proprietary survey results, this report identifies and interprets key Ecommerce KPIs, including spend by age, gender, and income level.

Report Scope



This report provides a detailed data-driven look at the Colombia Ecommerce industry, covering various segments and highlighting areas of interest across the verticals in the industry. In addition, it provides a comprehensive understanding of market dynamics and future forecast.



Colombia Ecommerce Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

Gross Merchandise Volume Trend Analysis

Colombia User Statistics and Ratios of Key Performance Indicators

User Statistics

Card Abandonment Rate and Product Return Rate

Ecommerce Per Capita and GDP Per Capita

GDP Per Capita Trend Analysis

Colombia Ecommerce Market Share by Key Players

Colombia Retail Shopping Ecommerce Market Share by Key Players (Amazon, Coles, Kmart, Myer, Woolworths)

Colombia Travel Ecommerce Market Share by Key Players (Expedia, Lux Group, Shebah, Uber Taxi, Webjet)

Colombia Food Service Ecommerce Market Share by Key Players (Deliveroo, Doordash, Menulog, OpenTable, Uber Eats)

Colombia Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Ecommerce Segments (Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Retail Shopping (breakdown by clothing, footwear & accessories, health, beauty and personal care, food & beverage, appliances and electronics, home improvement, books, music & video, toys & hobby, auto)

Travel and Hospitality (breakdown by air travel, train & bus, taxi service, hotels & resorts)

Online Food Service (breakdown by aggregators, direct to consumer)

Media and Entertainment (breakdown by streaming services, movies & events, theme parks & gaming)

Healthcare and Wellness

Technology Products and Services

Other segments

Colombia Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Retail Shopping Sales Channel

Platform to Consumer

Direct to Consumer

Consumer to Consumer

Colombia Ecommerce Market Share by Travel and Hospitality Sales Channel

Market Share by Travel and Hospitality Sales Channel

Aggregator App - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Direct to Consumer - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Colombia Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Online Food Service Sales Channel

Aggregator App

Direct to Consumer

Colombia Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Engagement Model (Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2019-2028)

Website Based

Live Streaming

Colombia Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Location (Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Cross Border

Domestic

Colombia Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Device (Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Mobile

Desktop

Colombia Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Operating System

iOS/macOS

Android

Other Operating Systems

Colombia Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by City

Tier 1

Tier 2

Tier 3

Colombia Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument (Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2019-2028)

Credit Card

Debit Card

Bank Transfer

Prepaid Card

Digital & Mobile Wallet

Cash

Other Digital Payment

Colombia Ecommerce Consumer Demographics

Market Share by Age Group

Market Share by Income Level

Market Share by Gender

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lpmzhp

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.