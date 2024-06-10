Weekly report share buyback from June 3 to June 7, 2024

In accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, Technip Energies (PARIS:TE) declares the following purchases of its own shares from June 3, 2024, to June 10, 2024.

These transactions were carried out as part of the buyback program with a discretionary mandate carried out by an investment services provider making decisions relating to the acquisition of Technip Energies shares independently.

Regarding shares to be cancelled:





Name of the Issuer Identity code of the Issuer Day of the transaction Identity code of the financial instrument Total daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares Market (MIC Code) TECHNIP ENERGIES NV 724500FLODI49NSCIP70 6/3/2024 NL0014559478 21 000 22,941826 XPAR TECHNIP ENERGIES NV 724500FLODI49NSCIP70 6/4/2024 NL0014559478 21 000 21,980189 XPAR TECHNIP ENERGIES NV 724500FLODI49NSCIP70 6/5/2024 NL0014559478 21 000 21,733205 XPAR TECHNIP ENERGIES NV 724500FLODI49NSCIP70 6/6/2024 NL0014559478 21 000 22,028410 XPAR TECHNIP ENERGIES NV 724500FLODI49NSCIP70 6/7/2024 NL0014559478 21 000 22,056476 XPAR TOTAL 105 000 22,148021





Regarding shares to be used to fulfil the company’s obligations under equity compensation plans:





Name of the issuer Identity Day of the transaction Identity code of the financial instrument Total daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares Market (MIC Code) TECHNIP ENERGIES NV 724500FLODI49NSCIP70 6/3/2024 NL0014559478 9 000 22,934167 XPAR TECHNIP ENERGIES NV 724500FLODI49NSCIP70 6/4/2024 NL0014559478 9 000 21,977736 XPAR TECHNIP ENERGIES NV 724500FLODI49NSCIP70 6/5/2024 NL0014559478 9 000 21,729804 XPAR TECHNIP ENERGIES NV 724500FLODI49NSCIP70 6/6/2024 NL0014559478 9 000 22,029216 XPAR TECHNIP ENERGIES NV 724500FLODI49NSCIP70 6/7/2024 NL0014559478 9 000 22,060078 XPAR TOTAL 45 000 22,146200





For detailed information on the transactions carried out and on the objectives of the shares purchases, please refer to the detailed declaration available on: https://investors.technipenergies.com/notice-trading-own-shares .

About Technip Energies

Technip Energies is a leading Engineering & Technology company for the energy transition, with leadership positions in Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG), hydrogen and ethylene as well as growing market positions in blue and green hydrogen, sustainable chemistry and CO 2 management. The company benefits from its robust project delivery model supported by extensive technology, products and services offering.

Operating in 34 countries, our 15,000 people are fully committed to bringing our client’s innovative projects to life, breaking boundaries to accelerate the energy transition for a better tomorrow.

Technip Energies shares are listed on Euronext Paris. In addition, Technip Energies has a Level 1 sponsored American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”) program, with its ADRs trading over-the-counter.

For further information: www.ten.com .

Contacts

Investors relations

Phillip Lindsay

Vice-President, Investor Relations

Tel: +44 203 429 3929

Email: Phillip Lindsay

Media Relations

Jason Hyonne

Press Relations & Social Media Lead

Tel: +33 1 47 78 22 89

Email: Jason Hyonne



