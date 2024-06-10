Lorna Clamp Appointed President of Securiguard

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Securiguard Services Limited, Canada's largest exclusively Canadian safety and security services and solutions provider, is pleased to announce the appointment of Lorna Clamp as President. With over 30 years of leadership experience in the security industry, Lorna brings a wealth of expertise and a proven track record of success to her new role.



Securiguard continues to set the standard in safeguarding Canada with its best-in-class security and safety personnel, advanced security technology, Canada's highest accredited K9 team, and comprehensive safety, risk, and vulnerability mitigation solutions. The company's strategic focus on its Triple Bottom Line of People, Planet, and Profit is exemplified through this appointment, affirming Securiguard's commitment to its people and its passion for investing in, developing, and supporting its diverse, caring, and professional team.

Lorna's appointment as President is particularly significant in an industry traditionally dominated by men. Her remarkable success and high visibility are crucial in promoting gender diversity and empowering women in the security sector. As a role model, Lorna exemplifies the impact and significance of female leadership in creating more inclusive and equitable workplaces.

Since joining Securiguard in 1993, Lorna has excelled in several key positions, most recently as Interim President and previously as Senior Vice President, Culture and Strategy. Her tenure has been marked by pivotal roles in strategic planning, client service excellence, and business development. Lorna’s leadership has been instrumental in spearheading initiatives that significantly improved Securiguard’s performance, client satisfaction, and portfolio growth, including being awarded as one of Canada's Most Admired Corporate Cultures.

As President, Lorna will lead, manage, and oversee Securiguard's expansive portfolio and operations across Canada. She will also guide the strategic executive team, contributing to national initiatives and driving innovations. Her forward-thinking approach and commitment to the company's values and purpose have been key to Securiguard's success. Her dedication to maintaining high standards of client service and strong relationships will continue to be a cornerstone of our operations under her leadership.

"We are confident that Lorna will continue to build on our company's strong foundation and guide Securiguard to new heights," said Founder, Darcy Kernaghan. “Her vision and expertise are perfectly aligned with our goals, and we look forward to the continued growth and success of our organization under her direction. Lorna's leadership will inspire many women in the industry and beyond, demonstrating that with dedication and excellence, barriers can be overcome.”

About Securiguard Services Limited

Securiguard Services Limited has been at the forefront of the asset protection arena for almost 50 years by being a leading-edge, innovative security and safety solutions provider. With the ability to service clients across Canada, including major centers, small towns, and remote locations by air, land, or sea, Securiguard's team of strong security and safety professionals makes people feel safe by offering a comprehensive selection of safety and security services and solutions.

Securiguard has proven expertise in deploying security and safety personnel in a variety of industries, including Corporate, Retail, Property Management, Industrial, Aviation, Marine, Government, Educational, and Industrial/Resource Projects and has the largest and highest accredited K9 detection and screening division in Canada. To learn more, visit www.securiguard.com.

