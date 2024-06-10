Self-Leveling Concrete Global Report 2024: A $10.4 Billion Market by 2030, Growing at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2023 to 2030

Dublin, June 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Self-Leveling Concrete - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Self-Leveling Concrete is estimated at US$7.7 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$10.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.



Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Self-Leveling Underlayment Concrete segment, which is expected to reach US$6.4 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 4.9%. The Self-Leveling Toppings Concrete segment is also set to grow at 3.5% CAGR over the next 7 years.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $2.3 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 4% CAGR to reach $1.8 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Key Questions Answered:

How is the Global Self-Leveling Concrete Market expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030?

Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as ARDEX Group, Arkema Group, Bostik, and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Select Competitors Featured:

ARDEX Group

Arkema Group

Bostik

CTS Cement Manufacturing Corporation

Dayton Superior Corporation

Duraamen Engineered Products, Inc.

Durabond Products Limited

Edison Coatings, Inc.

Flowcrete Group Ltd.

Fosroc, Inc.

GCT Gulf Concrete Technology

Koster Bauchemie AG

LafargeHolcim

Larsen Building Products

LATICRETE International, Inc.

Mapie S.p.A.

Saint-Gobain

Sakrete

Sika AG

TCC Materials

The QUIKRETE Companies

USG Corporation

W. R. Meadows, Inc.

W.W. Henry Co.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 93 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $7.7 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $10.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.3% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Global Economic Update

Self-Leveling Concrete - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Self-Leveling Concrete by Geographic Region - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2023 through 2030 and % CAGR

World 7-Year Perspective for Self-Leveling Concrete by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Years 2024 & 2030

World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Underlayment by Geographic Region - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2023 through 2030 and % CAGR

World 7-Year Perspective for Underlayment by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Years 2024 & 2030

World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Toppings by Geographic Region - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2023 through 2030 and % CAGR

World 7-Year Perspective for Toppings by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Years 2024 & 2030

World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Commercial by Geographic Region - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2023 through 2030 and % CAGR

World 7-Year Perspective for Commercial by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Years 2024 & 2030

World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Residential by Geographic Region - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2023 through 2030 and % CAGR

World 7-Year Perspective for Residential by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Years 2024 & 2030

World Self-Leveling Concrete Market Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2030

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6cdju8

