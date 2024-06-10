Charles “Chuck” Sivley Appointed Chief Technology Officer

ASHEVILLE, N.C., June 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTBI) (“Company”), the holding company of HomeTrust Bank (“Bank” or “HTB”), announced that Charles “Chuck” Sivley assumed the position of Chief Technology Officer effective today. Mr. Sivley will have primary responsibility for developing the technical direction and strategy of the Bank, ensuring the reliability, performance, and scalability of the Bank’s technology infrastructure. He will serve as a member of the Executive Operating Committee and report directly to C. Hunter Westbrook, President & Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Sivley is replacing Chief Information Officer Marty T. Caywood who is leaving the Company and the Bank later this year after 29 years of service.



Mr. Sivley has more than 30 years of technology experience. He began his career in large organizations and has progressed through banks of various sizes and complexities. Along the way, he has demonstrated success in creating efficiencies and strengthening operations, as well as delivering on technological transformations.

“As the advancement of banking technology continues, HomeTrust will remain focused on enhancing and continuously strengthening our current operating environment while ensuring we remain competitive, efficient, and safe,” said Hunter Westbrook. “Chuck’s extensive experience in banking technology and proven track record of driving technological innovation make him an invaluable addition to our leadership team. I look forward to working with him and am confident that his expertise will enhance our ability to stay ahead in the ever-evolving tech landscape by improving technology solutions to our customers while not chasing every shiny new ball."

Mr. Sivley is a graduate of the University of Alabama at Birmingham and holds a Certificate of Digital Banking from the Graduate School of Banking at the University of Wisconsin – Madison. Prior to joining HTB, he served as Chief Information Officer at American National Bank, Highlands Union Bank, and First State Bank of the Southeast. Mr. Sivley also worked at Southern Company Services and served in the US Army Reserves.

About HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc.

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company for HomeTrust Bank. As of March 31, 2024, the Company had assets of $4.7 billion. The Bank, founded in 1926, is a North Carolina state chartered, community-focused financial institution committed to providing value added relationship banking with over 30 locations as well as online/mobile channels. Locations include: North Carolina (the Asheville metropolitan area, the "Piedmont" region, Charlotte, and Raleigh/Cary), South Carolina (Greenville and Charleston), East Tennessee (Kingsport/Johnson City, Knoxville, and Morristown), Southwest Virginia (Roanoke Valley) and Georgia (Greater Atlanta).

Forward-Looking Statements

