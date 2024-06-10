Renault SA: Disclosure of trading in own shares from June 3 to June 4, 2024

|Press Release
June 10, 2024
Renault SA: disclosure of trading in own shares from June 03 to June 04, 2024
Pursuant to applicable law on share buyback, Renault S.A. declares the following buyback of its own shares from June 03 to June 04, 2024.
Aggregated information (by date and by market)
|Issuer’s name
|Issuer’s identifying code
|Date of transaction
|Identifying code of financial instrument
|Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares
|Market (MIC code)
|RENAULT
|969500F7JLTX36OUI695
|2024-06-03
|FR0000131906
|19 670
|54.1616
|AQEU
|RENAULT
|969500F7JLTX36OUI695
|2024-06-03
|FR0000131906
|79 954
|54.1354
|CEUX
|RENAULT
|969500F7JLTX36OUI695
|2024-06-03
|FR0000131906
|9 119
|54.1714
|TQEX
|RENAULT
|969500F7JLTX36OUI695
|2024-06-03
|FR0000131906
|189 803
|54.1379
|XPAR
|RENAULT
|969500F7JLTX36OUI695
|2024-06-04
|FR0000131906
|20 311
|52.7923
|AQEU
|RENAULT
|969500F7JLTX36OUI695
|2024-06-04
|FR0000131906
|70 000
|52.7844
|CEUX
|RENAULT
|969500F7JLTX36OUI695
|2024-06-04
|FR0000131906
|9 614
|52.8020
|TQEX
|RENAULT
|969500F7JLTX36OUI695
|2024-06-04
|FR0000131906
|150 409
|52.7793
|XPAR
|* Four-digit rounding after the decimal
|TOTAL
|548 880
|53,5208
Detailed information
The detailed reporting of these share buybacks, which is very extensive, is available on Renault’s website (www.renaultgroup.com) in the “Finance / Regulated Information / Share buyback program / Year 2024” section.
