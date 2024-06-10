Renault SA: Disclosure of trading in own shares from June 3 to June 4, 2024

Press Release
June 10, 2024
 
 

Renault SA: disclosure of trading in own shares from June 03 to June 04, 2024

Pursuant to applicable law on share buyback, Renault S.A. declares the following buyback of its own shares from June 03 to June 04, 2024.

Aggregated information (by date and by market)

Issuer’s nameIssuer’s identifying codeDate of transactionIdentifying code of financial instrumentAggregated daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of the purchased sharesMarket (MIC code)
RENAULT969500F7JLTX36OUI6952024-06-03FR000013190619 67054.1616AQEU
RENAULT969500F7JLTX36OUI6952024-06-03FR000013190679 95454.1354CEUX
RENAULT969500F7JLTX36OUI6952024-06-03FR00001319069 11954.1714TQEX
RENAULT969500F7JLTX36OUI6952024-06-03FR0000131906189 80354.1379XPAR
RENAULT969500F7JLTX36OUI6952024-06-04FR000013190620 31152.7923AQEU
RENAULT969500F7JLTX36OUI6952024-06-04FR000013190670 00052.7844CEUX
RENAULT969500F7JLTX36OUI6952024-06-04FR00001319069 61452.8020TQEX
RENAULT969500F7JLTX36OUI6952024-06-04FR0000131906150 40952.7793XPAR
* Four-digit rounding after the decimalTOTAL548 88053,5208 

Detailed information

The detailed reporting of these share buybacks, which is very extensive, is available on Renault’s website (www.renaultgroup.com) in the “Finance / Regulated Information / Share buyback program / Year 2024” section.

Attachments

20240610 - Renault SA - Disclosure of trading in own shares from 3 to 4 June 2024