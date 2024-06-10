Renault SA: Disclosure of trading in own shares from June 3 to June 4, 2024

Press Release

June 10, 2024

Renault SA: disclosure of trading in own shares from June 03 to June 04, 2024

Pursuant to applicable law on share buyback, Renault S.A. declares the following buyback of its own shares from June 03 to June 04, 2024.

Aggregated information (by date and by market)

Issuer’s name Issuer’s identifying code Date of transaction Identifying code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares Market (MIC code) RENAULT 969500F7JLTX36OUI695 2024-06-03 FR0000131906 19 670 54.1616 AQEU RENAULT 969500F7JLTX36OUI695 2024-06-03 FR0000131906 79 954 54.1354 CEUX RENAULT 969500F7JLTX36OUI695 2024-06-03 FR0000131906 9 119 54.1714 TQEX RENAULT 969500F7JLTX36OUI695 2024-06-03 FR0000131906 189 803 54.1379 XPAR RENAULT 969500F7JLTX36OUI695 2024-06-04 FR0000131906 20 311 52.7923 AQEU RENAULT 969500F7JLTX36OUI695 2024-06-04 FR0000131906 70 000 52.7844 CEUX RENAULT 969500F7JLTX36OUI695 2024-06-04 FR0000131906 9 614 52.8020 TQEX RENAULT 969500F7JLTX36OUI695 2024-06-04 FR0000131906 150 409 52.7793 XPAR * Four-digit rounding after the decimal TOTAL 548 880 53,5208

Detailed information

The detailed reporting of these share buybacks, which is very extensive, is available on Renault’s website (www.renaultgroup.com) in the “Finance / Regulated Information / Share buyback program / Year 2024” section.

