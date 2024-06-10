North American mPOS Market Trends, Device Shipments and Future Growth Projections to 2028

Dublin, June 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America mPOS Market Size - Trends Growth Forecasts (2024 - 2028) Study" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report looks at the North American mPOS market(Mobile POS), including how many devices were shipped for the last 3 years as well as the market size and forecast to 2028. It also includes how many are currently installed, and what the forecast is for new shipments in the next several years. While this is not market share by vendor, it does include the types of devices offered by HP, Apple, Oracle, Samsung and others.

North American mPOS Market Overview

Tier I retailers have begun to grow the North America mPOS marketin a much bigger way with new customer journeys. This phase started with COVID, however, even the largest retailers are considering doing mobile first design for the POS so they only have one app regardless of the client. This is also leading many retailers to consider using mobile POS devices that can be fixed or mobile to be used in their stores.

There is a new level of maturity in systems and decisions for enterprise retailers. While consumer devices might look cooler, the need for enterprise class wi-fi and security with the explosion of IoT devices deployed has forced retailers to grow up and that has changed the North America mPOS market. Also, that premium between enterprise class and consumer class is shrinking bringing many of these decisions to the forefront of CIO offices going forward. The customer of today and tomorrow are mobile and multi-channel causing retailers to adjust accordingly.

This research looks at the current state of North America mPOS market, the adoption rates of the various retail verticals, and the shipment and installed base details by type of device (Rugged Handheld, Non-Rugged Handheld, and Tablets). It includes market sizing, trends, and forecasts through 2028.

This study is designed for use by Private Equity Investors, Mobile POS Hardware and Software Providers, Service Providers, Maintenance Providers, Retailers and others who might have a vested interest in the North American mPOS market.

The study looks at the opportunity for each of the mobile devices for the following segments:

Food

Drug

Superstore/Warehouse Club

Mass Merchandisers

Department Stores

Other Specialty

Category Killers

Convenience/Gas

Bar Restaurant

Fast Food

Lodging

Ent. Casino-Cruise

Ent. Theme, Theaters, Sports

Key Topics Covered:

1. Background

2. Trends and Market Drivers

2.1 Trends Driving mPOS Adoption

2.2 Trends Slowing mPOS Adoption

2.3 Challenges When Deploying Mobile

3. Market Size and Forecasts

3.1 North American mPOS Shipments through 2028

3.2 Fixed vs True Mobile Shipments through 2028

3.3 mPOS North America Installed Base Forecast through 2028

3.4 Fixed vs True Mobile Installed Base Forecast through 2028

4. Retailer Purchase Plans

4.1 mPOS Purchase Timing and Intent by Segment

4.2 mPOS Purchase Timing and Intent by Size of Retailer

5. What We See Ahead

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cpr3f0

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.