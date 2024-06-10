FL Entertainment: Weekly share transactions

Press Release

Paris – 10 June 2024

Share Transactions Disclosure

Banijay Group N.V.1 (894500G73K46H93RF180) declares the following transactions made on its own shares (NL0015000X07) from 3 June to 7 June 2024 in accordance with the authorization given by the shareholder’s annual meeting on 23 May 2024.

Trade DateSideTotal Daily Volume (Number of Shares)Average PriceAmount of TransactionsMarket Identification Code
2024-06-03BUY1389.1119571 257.45XAMS
2024-06-03SELL649.159375586.20XAMS
2024-06-04BUY29.10000018.20XAMS
2024-06-05BUY79.10000063.70XAMS
2024-06-05SELL2019.1801001 845.20XAMS
2024-06-06BUY2869.1503502 617.00XAMS
2024-06-06SELL1269.2500001 165.50XAMS
2024-06-07BUY169.100000145.60XAMS
2024-06-07SELL519.150000466.65XAMS

The disclosure of all share transactions was made publicly available and can be consulted on the company’s website (https://group.banijay.com/liquidity-agreement/) under the section « Investors ».

Agenda

Q2 2024 results: 1 August 2024

About Banijay Group

Banijay Group is a global entertainment leader founded by Stéphane Courbit, a 30-year entrepreneur and entertainment industry pioneer. Our mission is to inspire passion by providing audiences with engaging and innovative entertainment experiences. The Group’s activities include content production & distribution (through Banijay Entertainment, the largest international independent producer distributor), live experiences (through Banijay Live, a leading player in live experiences) and online sports betting & gaming (through Banijay Gaming, Europe’s fastest-growing online sports betting platform). In 2023, Banijay Group recorded revenue and Adjusted EBITDA of €4,318m and €737m respectively.
Banijay Group is listed on Euronext Amsterdam (ISIN: NL0015000X07, Bloomberg: BNJ:NA, Reuters: BNJ.AS).

1 Previously known as FL Entertainment N.V. until 24 May 2024

