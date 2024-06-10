FL Entertainment: Weekly share transactions

Press Release

Paris – 10 June 2024

Share Transactions Disclosure

Banijay Group N.V.1 (894500G73K46H93RF180) declares the following transactions made on its own shares (NL0015000X07) from 3 June to 7 June 2024 in accordance with the authorization given by the shareholder’s annual meeting on 23 May 2024.

Trade Date Side Total Daily Volume (Number of Shares) Average Price Amount of Transactions Market Identification Code 2024-06-03 BUY 138 9.111957 1 257.45 XAMS 2024-06-03 SELL 64 9.159375 586.20 XAMS 2024-06-04 BUY 2 9.100000 18.20 XAMS 2024-06-05 BUY 7 9.100000 63.70 XAMS 2024-06-05 SELL 201 9.180100 1 845.20 XAMS 2024-06-06 BUY 286 9.150350 2 617.00 XAMS 2024-06-06 SELL 126 9.250000 1 165.50 XAMS 2024-06-07 BUY 16 9.100000 145.60 XAMS 2024-06-07 SELL 51 9.150000 466.65 XAMS

The disclosure of all share transactions was made publicly available and can be consulted on the company’s website (https://group.banijay.com/liquidity-agreement/) under the section « Investors ».

Agenda

Q2 2024 results: 1 August 2024

Investor Relations

Caroline Cohen – Phone: +33 1 44 95 23 34 – c.cohen@group.banijay.com

Press Relations

banijaygroup@brunswickgroup.com

Hugues Boëton – Phone: +33 6 79 99 27 15

Nicolas Grange – Phone: +33 6 29 56 20 19

About Banijay Group

Banijay Group is a global entertainment leader founded by Stéphane Courbit, a 30-year entrepreneur and entertainment industry pioneer. Our mission is to inspire passion by providing audiences with engaging and innovative entertainment experiences. The Group’s activities include content production & distribution (through Banijay Entertainment, the largest international independent producer distributor), live experiences (through Banijay Live, a leading player in live experiences) and online sports betting & gaming (through Banijay Gaming, Europe’s fastest-growing online sports betting platform). In 2023, Banijay Group recorded revenue and Adjusted EBITDA of €4,318m and €737m respectively.

Banijay Group is listed on Euronext Amsterdam (ISIN: NL0015000X07, Bloomberg: BNJ:NA, Reuters: BNJ.AS).

1 Previously known as FL Entertainment N.V. until 24 May 2024

Attachment