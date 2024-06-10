Partnership of Spineway with the SFCR for June 24 congress

Press release Ecully, June 10, 2024 – 6 p.m.

SPINEWAY partners with the Société Française de Chirurgie du Rachis (SFCR) Congress in Montpellier, France

The Spineway Group, a specialist in innovative implants for the treatment of severe spine disorders, announces that it will be a partner of the Société Française de Chirurgie du Rachis (SFCR) Congress, one of the most important spine surgery events in France. The new edition will be held from June 13 to 15, 2024 at the Corum in Montpellier.

For the tenth consecutive year, Spineway will present its product ranges to the attending surgeons and spine professionals, including the VEOS/KAPHORN platform for posterior arthrodesis, ESP prostheses (cervical and lumbar) for total disc replacement, and ACIFBOX cages for anterior cervical arthrodesis.

Each year, this unmissable event attracts more than 400 participants and allows manufacturers to showcase their instruments and present their new technologies in the field of spinal surgery. This annual event allows Spineway to strengthen its relationships with surgeons who use its products and to initiate new ones. It is also a mean of consolidating the Group’s positions with its commercial partners in France, where sales have been growing steadily since the integration of Spine Innovations and Distimp. In addition, as in the previous year, the Group’s “Silver Sponsor” status will give it a prime position with the congress participants, through a highly visible exhibition space, a full-page advertisement in the event program and the distribution of Spineway documentation to all participants.

The surge in sales in France establishes Spineway as one of the key players in the sector and reinforces its aim of becoming a major player in less invasive spine treatments in Europe.

Next events :

June 13 to 15 – SFCR in Montpellier (Stand 32)

June 13 and 14 – SMISS Asia Pacific

July 15, 2024 – H1 2024 revenue

This press release has been prepared in both English and French. In case of discrepancies, the French version shall prevail.

Spineway designs, manufactures and markets innovative implants and surgical instruments for treating severe disorders of the spinal column.

Spineway has an international network of independent distributors and derives more than 70% of its revenue from exports.

