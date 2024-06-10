Technip Energies and Mitsubishi announce licensing of improved OXO alcohol technology ’OXO M-Process’

Technip Energies (PARIS:TE) and Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation (Mitsubishi Chemical), a member of the Mitsubishi Chemical Group, announced that they are licensing an improved OXO alcohol technology, named ‘OXO M-Process’. OXO alcohols are used as solvents in chemical manufacturing. The improved OXO-M technology reduces related capital and operating expenses of separation and purification by minimizing the production of isobutyraldehyde – used in manufacturing processes for plasticizers, resins and solvents – eliminating the need to manage it as a by-product.

Technip Energies and Mitsubishi Chemical jointly researched and developed further enhancements to Mitsubishi Chemical's ‘OXO M-Process’ technology, including an OXO catalyst management system. The technology produces n-butanol, an important product used for paints and coatings, and 2-ethylhexanol, a product to make plastic products more flexible, at high selectivity.

Bhaskar Patel, Senior Vice President, Sustainable Fuels, Chemicals & Circularity of Technip Energies stated, “There is a growing demand for OXO alcohol to meet the commercial needs in solvent and plasticizers markets. Our technology and R&D facilities in Boston, in cooperation with the Mitsubishi Chemical team, played a vital role in bringing the catalyst management system to realization. Technip Energies is pleased to collaborate with Mitsubishi Chemical on OXO M-Process technology and to bring this technology to market.”

Masaru Utsunomiya, Director, RD&IP Div., Basic Materials & Polymers Business Group of Mitsubishi Chemical stated, “Mitsubishi Chemical is actively promoting the license of petrochemical product technologies. This cooperation with Technip Energies definitively strengthens our licensing business, especially for the C3 derivatives chain i.e., DTP (Methanol to Propylene), Acrylic Acid and OXO Alcohol technology. Mitsubishi Chemical’s licensing business is growing while also contributing to the reduction of GHG emissions.”

About Technip Energies

Technip Energies is a leading Engineering & Technology company for the energy transition, with leadership positions in LNG, hydrogen and ethylene as well as growing market positions in blue and green hydrogen, sustainable chemistry and CO 2 management. The Company benefits from its robust project delivery model supported by an extensive technology, products and services offering.

Operating in 34 countries, our 15,000 people are fully committed to bringing our clients’ innovative projects to life, breaking boundaries to accelerate the energy transition for a better tomorrow.

Technip Energies shares are listed on Euronext Paris. In addition, Technip Energies has a Level 1 sponsored American Depositary Receipts (“ADR”) program, with its ADRs trading over the counter.

For further information: www.ten.com

About Mitsubishi Chemical Group

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation (TSE: 4188) is a specialty materials provider with an unwavering commitment to lead with innovative solutions to achieve KAITEKI, the well-being of people and the planet. We bring deep expertise and material science leadership in core market segments such as mobility, digital, medical and food. In this way, we enable industry transformation, technology breakthroughs, and longer, more fruitful lives for us all. Together, around 70,000 employees worldwide provide advanced chemistry-based solutions to deliver the core elements of our slogan — “Science. Value. Life.” For further information, please visit our website: https://www.mcgc.com/english/

