The Bin Store Is Back With Two New Locations in Augusta, GA

Augusta, GA , June 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Bin Store, known for its thrilling treasure hunt shopping experience, is expanding its presence in the Augusta area with two new locations. Michael and Jen Prendamano, active members of the CSRA, are bringing even more incredible deals and unique shopping experiences to the community.

The Bin Store offers various products, including gaming systems, laptops, kitchen products, toys, and much more, all under one roof. Customers can find everything for $6 or less, with prices dropping daily until everything is only $1 on Thursdays. The excitement peaks as customers line up before dawn, eager to discover hidden gems and unbeatable deals.



The Bin Store

The new locations are The Bin Store Grovetown at 808 Horizon South Parkway, Grovetown, GA 30813. The Bin Store Liquidation Pallets & Truckloads at 4304 Sudan Drive, Augusta, GA.. Both locations are opening June 2024!

In addition to individual liquidation and overstock items at $6 or less, The Bin Store is opening up wholesale liquidation pallets to the public for the first time. Customers can purchase liquidation pallets, such as amazon returns pallet, and truckloads starting as low as $200. This service is ideal for those looking to buy in bulk, whether for resale or personal use. The store’s commitment to value and variety makes it a popular destination for bargain hunters and resellers alike.

Each Thursday, the remaining merchandise is donated to local charities in need to make way for 25,000 new items to be restocked, continuing the cycle of amazing finds and community support.

Stay updated with the latest arrivals and promotions by following The Bin Store’s social media channels. Its TikTok videos showcases the vibrant atmosphere and incredible finds at The Bin Store, and their YouTube videos provides an in-depth look at a day in the life at The Bin Store.

What is a bin store? A bin store, also known as an overstock liquidation store, it is a retail outlet that sells excess or unsold new merchandise from manufacturers and retailers at significantly reduced prices. These stores obtain products that were overproduced, returned, or discontinued, allowing consumers to purchase high-quality items at up to 90% off retail. This business model helps retailers clear out inventory while offering customers great deals on various products.

Bin stores offer several advantages allowing customers to purchase high-quality merchandise at significantly reduced prices and save money. These stores often have various products, including electronics, apparel, and home goods, providing ample choices.

Additionally, the frequent inventory turnover ensures a constant supply of new items. For resellers doing retail arbitrage, purchasing liquidation pallets such as those for Amazon liquidation can maximize profit margins due to the low cost of goods.

For those searching online for “liquidation stores near me” or “pallet sales near me,” The Bin Store is the best place to buy liquidation truckloads.

For more information about its services, including truckload liquidation, visit its website at https://shopbinstores.com/direct-liquidation-pallets-for-sale/.

About The Bin Store

The Bin Store offers an unparalleled retail shopping experience, providing a wide variety of products at unbeatable prices. Proudly veteran owned, it supports the local community through donations and partnerships.

###

Media Contact

The Bin Store

Michael Prendamano

Address: 4304 Sudan Drive Augusta, GA 30907

Phone: (803) 226-3351

Website: https://shopbinstores.com/

Email: michael@shopbinstores.com





newsroom: news.38digitalmarket.com

Attachment