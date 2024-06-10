United Kingdom Used Car Finance Market Report, with Profiles of Major Lenders Barclays Partner Finance, Black Horse, Close Brothers Motor Finance, Hitachi Capital, MotoNovo and Santander UK

Dublin, June 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "UK Used Car Finance: Market Insight Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report focuses on the UK market for secured consumer finance for used / second-hand cars.
- It also includes agreements for used motorcycles, vans and leisure vehicles (e.g. campervans) however cars represent over 95% of the relevant consumer market.
- Secured loans are defined as those where the ownership of the vehicle rests with the lender during the life of the agreement.
- The report excludes unsecured personal loans that some consumers may use when buying a car, which we believe is now a relatively minor form of car finance.
- It includes agreements for vehicles that might be used for business purposes by individuals but are purchased by consumers rather than the businesses they run.
Key Report Features:
- Describes the overall used vehicle market size and historical growth rates.
- Profiles 25 largest used vehicle loan providers.
- Describes the role of brokers, including firms working with vehicle dealers and those dealing direct with consumers.
- Reviews drivers of used vehicle loan growth, setting out historical trends and available forecasts.
- Provides forecasts for the market to 2021, supported by evidence from market drivers and industry interviews.
Key Topics Covered:
- Summary
- The used car finance market
- Market size and growth
- Outlook
- Commercial / operational due diligence
- Custom market analysis
- Primary research
- Growth strategy
- Used car finance market
- Definition of the market
- Types of finance offered to purchase cars
- Hire Purchase
- Personal Contract Plan (PCP)
- Lease
- Alternative products
- Non-POS car loan
- Personal loan
- Mortgage further advance
- Credit Card
- Types of customers
- Market size and growth
- UK car market
- Dealer sales
- Franchised dealers
- Independent dealers
- Other vehicle distributors
- Motor finance penetration
- Motor finance volumes
- Non-prime lending
- Market Drivers
- Regulatory landscape
- FCA authorisation
- Regulatory requirements
- Recent regulatory developments
- UK Economic performance
- Consumer borrowing
- Ability to service borrowing
- Wages
- Source: Bank of England Financial Stability Report November 2017
- Other market drivers
- Competitive landscape
- Overview
- Success factors in dealer POS finance
- Market size and share
- Sub-Prime sector
- Split by channel
Company Coverage:
- Barclays Partner Finance
- Black Horse (Lloyds Banking Group)
- Close Brothers Motor Finance
- Hitachi Capital
- MotoNovo
- Santander UK
- 1st Stop Car Finance
- Advantage Finance
- Alphera
- Billing Finance
- Blue Motor
- First Response
- JBR Capital
- Mallard Vehicle Finance
- Marsh
- Moneybarn
- Moneyway
- NIIB Group
- Oodle Financial Services
- Paragon
- Private & Commercial
- Raphaels Bank
- Startline
- The Car Finance Company
- Admiral Loans
- Car Finance Limited
- Auto Union Finance
- Creditas
- DSG Financial Services
- Eurodrive
- Evolution Funding
- Jigsaw Finance
- Mann Island Finance
- Motion Finance
- Whichdeal Limited
