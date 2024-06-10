Increasing Outsourcing of Clinical Research Activities by Biotech Firms to Specialized CROs Propels the Growth of the CRO for Biotech Market Globally; states TNR, The Niche Research

Wilmington, Delaware, June 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The contract research organization (CRO) market in biotech is witnessing robust growth, driven by several key trends and growth drivers. With biotech firms increasingly focusing on innovation and outsourcing non-core activities, the demand for CRO services continues to soar. Key drivers include the rising complexity of clinical trials, necessitating specialized expertise and infrastructure provided by CROs. Additionally, the globalization of clinical trials is expanding, driven by the need for diverse patient populations and cost-effective operations. Technological advancements, such as artificial intelligence and big data analytics, are transforming trial processes, enhancing efficiency, and reducing costs. Furthermore, the push towards personalized medicine and the surge in biologics development are fueling the demand for CRO services, making the CRO for biotech market poised for continued expansion.

Global CRO for Biotech Market Growth Drivers

Increasing Complexity of Clinical Trials: The escalating complexity of clinical trials serves as a significant growth driver for the global CRO market in biotech. With the rise in targeted therapies, precision medicine, and the exploration of rare diseases, clinical trials are becoming more intricate, demanding specialized expertise and resources. Biotech companies are increasingly outsourcing these complex trials to CROs to leverage their experience, infrastructure, and technological advancements. Furthermore, the globalization of clinical trials necessitates navigating diverse regulatory landscapes and accessing varied patient populations, further amplifying the demand for CRO services to manage these complexities efficiently. For instance, in March 2023, NovaResearch, a leading CRO, expanded its presence into the Asia-Pacific region by inaugurating a new office. This strategic move aimed to address the growing need for clinical research services within the region. NovaResearch's decision to establish a foothold in Asia-Pacific reflects its commitment to meeting the rising demand for specialized clinical trial expertise and support in this rapidly evolving market.

Technological Advancements and Innovation: Technological advancements and innovation play a pivotal role in driving growth in the global CRO market for biotech. The integration of advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), big data analytics, and digital health solutions enhances the efficiency, accuracy, and speed of clinical trial processes. These innovations enable CROs to optimize trial design, patient recruitment, data management, and regulatory compliance, leading to cost savings and accelerated time-to-market for new biotech products. Additionally, the adoption of innovative trial designs, such as adaptive and decentralized trials, improves trial flexibility and patient engagement, further propelling the demand for CRO services in the biotech sector. For instance, in July 2022, Labcorp introduced a novel diagnostic tool known as the neurofilament light chain (NfL) blood test, for detection and validation of neurodegenerative disorders such as multiple sclerosis, Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, among others. Labcorp's development of the NfL blood test signifies a significant advancement in diagnostic capabilities, is offering clinicians a valuable tool for early identification and confirmation of these debilitating conditions.

COVID-19 Pandemic Impact on CRO for Biotech Market



The COVID-19 pandemic has profoundly impacted the CRO market for biotech, introducing both challenges and opportunities. Initially, the pandemic disrupted clinical trials worldwide, leading to delays, suspensions, and even cancellations due to restrictions on movement, site closures, and shifting healthcare priorities. However, the crisis also underscored the importance of CROs in navigating such challenges, prompting increased reliance on their expertise in remote monitoring, virtual trials, and decentralized trial designs. As the biotech industry raced to develop vaccines and therapeutics, CROs played a crucial role in expediting clinical research, facilitating rapid trial start-up, patient recruitment, and data analysis. Moreover, the pandemic heightened awareness of the need for resilient and flexible trial models, driving innovation and adoption of digital technologies within the CRO sector.

Key Findings:

By service type, the laboratory services segment registered the second largest revenue share of 22.5% in the CRO for biotech market in 2023 due to the increasing demand for specialized lab testing and analytical services in clinical trials.

By therapeutic area, the oncology segment accounted for the highest market share of 31.6% in the CRO for biotech market in 2023 due to the rising prevalence of cancer and the growing emphasis on developing innovative treatments for oncological conditions.

By end user, pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies dominated the CRO for biotech market and are expected to sustain their dominance due to the increasing outsourcing of clinical research activities to specialized CROs to streamline operations and reduce costs.

By region, North America dominated the market in terms of revenue in 2023 due to its robust biotech industry, strong regulatory framework, and high R&D investments fostering a favorable environment for CRO operations.

Competitor Insights:

The key companies profiled in the CRO for biotech market are mentioned below:

Avance Clinical

Bioagile

Charles River Laboratories

Firma Clinical Research

Frontage Labs

Geneticist In.

Laboratory Corporation of America

Novotech

Parexel International

SanaClis s.r.o.

Vial

WuXi AppTec

Other Industry Participants

Global CRO for Biotech Market



By Service Type

Clinical Research Services Phase I Phase II Phase III Phase IV

Early-Phase Development Services Drug Discovery Bioequivalence & Bioavailability Pharmacodynamics Pharmacokinetics Preclinical Development

Laboratory Services Bioanalytical Services Analytical Testing PBMC Processing Biomarker Discovery

Consulting Services Regulatory Consulting Clinical Development Consulting PMDA Consultation Medical Writing Quality Assurance Consulting

Regulatory Affairs

Others

By Therapeutic Area



Oncology Breast Cancer Colorectal Cancer Lung Cancer Prostate Cancer Others

Central Nervous System (CNS) Disorders

Cardiovascular Diseases

Infectious Diseases

Ophthalmology

Immunological Disorders

Hematology

Others

By End User



Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Companies

Academic and Research Institutes

Others

By Region



North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

Europe (France, The UK, Spain, Germany, Italy, Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Sweden, Norway), Benelux Union (Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg), Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, New Zealand, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Rest of Southeast Asia), Rest of Asia Pacific)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

