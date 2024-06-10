[Latest] Global Functional Mushroom Market Size/Share Worth USD 83,598.7 Million by 2033 at a 11.5% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth, Growth Rate, Value)

Austin, TX, USA, June 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “Functional Mushroom Market Size, Trends and Insights By Mushroom Type (Reishi, Chaga, Cordyceps, Lion's Mane, Shiitake, Maitake, Turkey Tail, Others), By Form (Whole mushroom, Powder, Extract, Capsules/Tablets, Liquid Extracts, Others), By Distribution Channel (Online, Offline), By End Use (Dietary Supplements, Pharmaceuticals, Food and Beverages, Cosmetics and Personal Care, Animal Feed, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2024–2033” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Functional Mushroom Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 28,148.2 Million in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 31,385.2 Million in 2024 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 83,598.7 Million by 2033, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 11.5% during the forecast period 2024 to 2033.”

Functional Mushroom Market: Growth Factors and Dynamics

Increasing Consumer Awareness and Demand: Growing awareness regarding the health benefits associated with functional mushrooms, such as immune system support, cognitive enhancement, and anti-inflammatory properties, is driving consumer demand. As people become more health-conscious, they are seeking natural and holistic alternatives, fueling the growth of the functional mushroom market.

Expanding Application Scope: Functional mushrooms are being incorporated into various industries beyond dietary supplements, including pharmaceuticals, food and beverages, cosmetics, and animal feed. The versatility of functional mushrooms and their ability to address diverse health concerns contribute to their expanding application scope, driving market growth.

Research and Development: Ongoing research and development efforts are leading to the discovery of new bioactive compounds and therapeutic properties in functional mushrooms. This continuous innovation is enhancing the efficacy and range of applications of functional mushrooms, attracting more consumers, and stimulating market growth.

Shift Towards Natural and Plant-Based Ingredients: The growing preference for natural, plant-based ingredients in food, beverages, and supplements is a significant driver of the functional mushroom market. Functional mushrooms offer a sustainable and eco-friendly alternative to synthetic ingredients, appealing to environmentally conscious consumers and contributing to market expansion.

E-commerce Growth: The proliferation of e-commerce platforms has facilitated easier access to functional mushroom products for consumers worldwide. Online retail channels offer a convenient shopping experience, extensive product variety, and access to niche and specialty functional mushroom products, driving market growth by reaching a broader consumer base.

Regulatory Support and Industry Standards: Increasing regulatory support and the establishment of industry standards for functional mushroom products are boosting consumer confidence and market growth. Regulatory bodies are recognizing the safety and efficacy of functional mushrooms, leading to clearer labeling requirements and quality standards, which in turn, enhances market credibility and fosters growth.

Growing Investment and Market Expansion Initiatives: Increased investment in research, production, and marketing initiatives by key players in the functional mushroom market is accelerating market growth. Companies are expanding their product portfolios, investing in production technologies, and forging strategic partnerships to capitalize on the growing demand for functional mushrooms globally.

Functional Mushroom Market: Partnership and Acquisitions

In 2023, Applied Food Sciences Inc. (AFS) partnered with KÄÄPÄ Biotech to diversify its product range with functional mushroom extracts sourced from Nordic cultivation. AFS made an equity investment in KÄÄPÄ Biotech to ensure a sustainable supply of premium ingredients for the growing functional mushroom market.

In 2022, Innomy, a Spanish company specializing in mushroom-based meat substitutes, announced €1.3 million (USD 1.26 million) in Pre Series A funding to expand its product presence across Europe. Highlighting mycelium’s nutritional benefits, Innomy aims to capitalize on its potential as a promising protein source for the future.

Functional Mushroom Market: COVID-19 Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on the Functional Mushroom Market , with the industry experiencing both positive and negative effects. Here are some of the key impacts:

Disruption in Supply Chains: The functional mushroom market experienced disruptions in its supply chains due to restrictions on movement, border closures, and lockdown measures imposed to curb the spread of COVID-19. These disruptions affected the sourcing of raw materials, manufacturing processes, and distribution channels, leading to supply shortages and logistic challenges.

Shift in Consumer Behavior: The COVID-19 pandemic influenced consumer behavior, leading to changes in purchasing patterns and consumption habits. While demand for functional mushrooms surged initially due to their perceived immune-boosting properties, economic uncertainties and changes in lifestyle and spending priorities during the pandemic resulted in fluctuating demand and consumption patterns in the market.

Product Innovation and Diversification: Market players can focus on innovation and diversification of product offerings to cater to evolving consumer preferences and emerging market trends post-COVID-19. This may involve the development of new functional mushroom-based products, formulations, and applications that align with changing consumer needs, such as convenient formats for home consumption and functional ingredients targeting specific health concerns.

Digital Transformation and E-commerce Expansion: Embracing digital transformation and expanding online sales channels can help functional mushroom businesses adapt to changing consumer behavior and market dynamics post-COVID-19. Investing in e-commerce platforms, digital marketing strategies, and online distribution networks can enable companies to reach a broader audience, enhance brand visibility, and capture new market opportunities in the digital marketplace.

Supply Chain Optimization and Resilience: Strengthening supply chain resilience and optimizing logistics networks are critical for the recovery of the functional mushroom market. Market players can invest in building robust supply chain infrastructure, diversifying sourcing options, and implementing risk mitigation strategies to mitigate future disruptions and ensure an uninterrupted supply of raw materials and finished products to meet market demand effectively.

Consumer Education and Health Awareness Campaigns: Educating consumers about the health benefits and nutritional properties of functional mushrooms through targeted marketing campaigns and health awareness initiatives can help drive demand and stimulate market growth post-COVID-19. Providing transparent information about product efficacy, safety, and sourcing practices can enhance consumer trust and confidence in functional mushroom products, thereby fostering market recovery.

In conclusion, the COVID-19 pandemic has had a mixed impact on the Functional Mushroom Market, with some challenges and opportunities arising from the pandemic.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the size of the Functional Mushroom market and what is its expected growth rate?

What are the primary driving factors that push the Functional Mushroom market forward?

What are the Functional Mushroom Industry's top companies?

What are the different categories that the Functional Mushroom Market caters to?

What will be the fastest-growing segment or region?

In the value chain, what role do essential players play?

What is the procedure for getting a free copy of the Functional Mushroom market sample report and company profiles?

Functional Mushroom Market – Regional Analysis

The Functional Mushroom Market is segmented into various regions, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Here is a brief overview of each region:

North America: In North America, there’s a trend towards product innovation and diversification, with companies introducing novel functional mushroom formulations and applications to cater to diverse consumer preferences. Additionally, there’s a growing emphasis on sustainability and transparency, with consumers favoring brands that prioritize eco-friendly practices and ethical sourcing of ingredients.

Europe: Europe is experiencing a surge in demand for organic and certified functional mushroom products, driven by a strong emphasis on health and wellness. Consumers in this region are increasingly seeking natural and holistic remedies, leading to the popularity of functional mushrooms as dietary supplements and functional ingredients in food and beverages. There’s also a trend towards premiumization, with consumers willing to pay a premium for high-quality, artisanal mushroom products.

Asia-Pacific: In the Asia-Pacific region, there’s a long-standing tradition of using mushrooms for their medicinal properties, leading to a robust market for functional mushroom products. Key trends include the integration of functional mushrooms into traditional medicine systems such as Ayurveda and Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM), as well as the popularity of mushroom-based tonics and beverages. Additionally, there’s a growing focus on product localization, with companies tailoring their offerings to suit specific regional tastes and preferences.

LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa): In LAMEA, there’s a growing awareness of the health benefits of functional mushrooms, particularly among urban consumers seeking natural alternatives to conventional medicine. Key trends include the adoption of functional mushroom products in beauty and personal care applications, as well as the emergence of mushroom-infused culinary delights in upscale restaurants. Additionally, there’s a trend towards market expansion, with companies targeting untapped consumer segments in rural areas and emerging markets within the region.

List of the prominent players in the Functional Mushroom Market:

Four Sigmatic

Real Mushrooms

Mushroom Wisdom Inc.

Fungi Perfecti

Om Mushrooms

Pure Essence Labs

Host Defense Mushrooms

Swanson Health Products

Nature’s Way Products LLC

Aloha Medicinals Inc.

Myriad Mycology

Terrasoul Superfoods

Mushroom Harvest Inc.

Sayan Chaga

Life Cykel

Others

The Functional Mushroom Market is segmented as follows:

By Mushroom Type

Reishi

Chaga

Cordyceps

Lion’s Mane

Shiitake, Maitake

Turkey Tail

Others

By Form

Whole mushroom

Powder

Extract

Capsules/Tablets

Liquid Extracts

Others

By Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

By End Use

Dietary Supplements

Pharmaceuticals

Food and Beverages

Cosmetics and Personal Care

Animal Feed

Others

Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

